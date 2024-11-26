Kenya: KNH to Dispose of 262 Unclaimed Bodies Within Seven Days

26 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mitchelle Akala

Nairobi — The Kenyatta National Hospital is set to dispose off 262 unclaimed bodies within 7 days.

Through a notice on MyGov newspaper, the hospital urged the public to visit the Farewell Home to identify their loved ones.

"Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 [Subsidiary Legislation public health (PUBLIC MORTUARIES) RULES,1991], interested members of the public are therefore requested to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days," the notice read.

KNH stated that failure to do this will compell the hospital to seek to dispose of the bodies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.