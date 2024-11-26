Ethiopia: President Stresses Mapping Out Strategic Actions for Africa's Peace

ADDIS ABABA — Africa has wielded pivotal role in navigating global shifts toward peace and prosperity, President Taye Atske-Selassie said, calling on the continent to prepare for challenges and seize opportunities presented by these changes.

In his opening remarks at the Continental Peace Conference yesterday, President Taye also emphasized the need for robust strategies grounded in commerce and technology to establish a foundation for lasting peace.

While acknowledging Africa's positive developments, he pointed to ongoing crises that hinder peace-building efforts, making the conference a crucial platform for generating and institutionalizing ideas that promote peace and development.

The President highlighted the inseparable link between development and peace, advocating for practical security applications and greater integration within Africa's free trade areas. He stressed the importance of leveraging institutions to address complex peace-building challenges and promoting collective, holistic governance approaches. Raising concerns about climate change, he criticized the inadequate global response and urged sustainable solutions to mitigate its impacts on the continent.

Peace Minister Binalif Andualem detailed Ethiopia's ongoing peace-building initiatives, including the National Dialogue, Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR), and Transitional Justice (TJ) programs, describing these as vital for achieving sustainable peace. Reflecting Ethiopia's legacy as a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union, he urged African nations to embrace "African solutions to African problems." He emphasized the importance of unity and diversity in shaping national and continental narratives, linking environmental initiatives like Ethiopia's Green Legacy program to broader peace-building efforts. "Peace building requires unity, inclusivity, and diversity," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ramiz Alkabroz, (PhD), also addressed the conference, stressing that peace is essential not only for Ethiopia and Africa but for the global community. "Silencing the gun is important; there is no development without peace," he noted, urging a peaceful resolution to the root causes of conflicts.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the African Union, highlighted Ethiopia's significant contributions to regional peace and stability, noting the government's commitment to resolving conflicts and achieving justice through transitional justice initiatives. He also revealed that the African Union has allocated one million USD to support Ethiopia's DDR process.

The Continental Peace Conference, organized by the Ministry of Peace, brought together an array of influential participants, including President Taye Atske-Selassie, ministers, state chiefs, representatives from the United Nations and African Union, religious leaders, youth representatives, and delegates from African nations. The event serves as a platform for fostering unity, collaboration, and actionable strategies to address Africa's peace-building challenges and promote sustainable prosperity across the continent.