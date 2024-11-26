Ethiopia's Commitment in Implementing Pretoria Peace Accord

opinion

It should not be forgotten that following the war that lasted for two years in the northern part of the country, the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) reached a cessation of hostility agreement. In the aftermath of the Pretoria peace agreement, the two parties reached a suspension of hostilities under the African Union-brokered peace deal.

Ethiopia left no stone unturned to resolve the conflict through a round-table discussion, emphasizing peace. However, the anticipated target has been accomplished over time. After the peace accord, the federal government set in motion paving the way for the distribution of humanitarian assistance and restoration of social infrastructure at the earliest possible juncture.

It should be borne in mind that the inhabitants of the northern part of the country had been suffering from a broad range of encounters. In more concrete terms, their lives were unwaveringly turning into a living hell and going from the frying pan into the fire. However, over time, the peace accord at the earliest possible moment ended up making the whole thing history and turning the tide.

Owing to the positive achievements of the peace accord, the war-affected areas have started seeing light at the end of the tunnel and breathing a sigh of relief. It is worth recalling that some groups have been going to the ends of the earth to pour cold water on the positive developments. Had not been for the commitment of the federal government, the inhabitants of the northern part of the country would not have started living in peacemaking the past conflict history. The good thing is that all stakeholders did not hesitate to put the Pretoria peace accord into effect.

As wet blankets dissatisfaction has no limit, they have sustained mystifying the wider international community with more than a few misleading pieces of information that do not reflect the existing reality. It should be remembered that the government has been working around the clock to put the peace accord into effect attaching great importance to the Pretoria agreement.

In the reality of today's world, the positive strides of the federal government to reverse the course of events and return the whole kit and caboodle in the war-stricken areas to normalcy have won the hearts and minds of the global community.

Though some groups played a key role in belittling the role of the peace deal to be brokered by the African Union, Ethiopia has expressed its strong stance to the continental bloc to broker the peace deal. In the present climate, stakeholders have set in motion effectuating the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration process.

It should be underscored that the government in a number of instances has made known its stance to go along with the rules and regulations of the African Union (AU) led peace accord. Ethiopia's stance proves its confidence in Africa's capability to resolve its predicaments on its own without third-party intervention.

There is no doubt that the federal government is fully dedicated to the Pretoria peace accord and putting the agreement into practice. This massive move being taken by the federal government unaccompanied by the participation of any third party demonstrates the firm commitment of the government to bury the hatchet.

Underscoring the determination of the government to put the Pretoria peace accord into practice, Ethiopia has been playing a significant role over and over again.

It appears clear that the Pretoria Peace Accord has hugely helped the Tigray people allowing them to pursue their daily lives deprived of fear and restoring the damaged social services. In the same manner, the agreement has helped them obtain electricity, health, education, telecommunication, air transport bank services, and other things of a similar kind.

After the signing of the peace accord, the government has been putting in place successful measures with the intention of bringing about peace and tranquility. Though quite a lot of efforts have been made by some groups to attach little importance to the African Union-led peace deal, Ethiopia through the passage of time turned out to be triumphant over the peace deal.

It is not secret that despite Ethiopia's attempt jumpstarted producing results and coming to fruition, some wet blankets that have an aversion to Ethiopia's positive achievements have been preoccupied with negative campaigning.

In actual fact, AU's endeavor to oil the wheels of mediating the cessation of hostilities agreement has played a paramount role in reinstating peace and stability in the Tigray region. As a matter of fact, AU's role deserves massive respect and appreciation. Its success story serves as a remarkable example to other African nations working on resolving disputes and resolution of conflict.

Though a lot has been said in connection with AU's capability in brokering the peace accord, the continental bloc proved worrywarts wrong making peace happen successfully. The breakthrough step proves Africa's capability to get to the bottom of predicaments and reinforce peace and stability. The AU-led peace deal has played a dominant role in promoting sustainable peace and stability.

Efforts to ensure the sustainable reintegration of former combatants from the Tigray region have begun recently by enrolling them into rehabilitation training centers, according to information obtained from ENA. These centers aim to provide the necessary support to transition former fighters into civilian life. The initiative requires former combatants to hand over their arms, including heavy and medium weaponry, as part of their entry into the rehabilitation process.

In the first phase, the ex-combatants at the Mekelle Rehabilitation Training Center have handed over their individual and group weapons to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, signifying a commitment to the disarmament and reintegration process.

It is to be recalled that following the Pretoria Peace Agreement, former militants handed over their heavy and medium weapons to the National Defense Forces in the presence of observers from continental and international institutions a year ago.

The launch event was attended by Brigadier General Derbie Mekuria, Deputy Commissioner of the National Rehabilitation Commission and representative of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, alongside military officials, representatives of the Tigray interim administration, and partners from the African Union, European Union, United Nations, and other stakeholders.

The program envisions former combatants completing their training and reintegrating into their communities with the necessary financial and material support to lead stable civilian lives. This includes access to livelihood programs and social services.

National Rehabilitation Commissioner, Temesgen Tilahun noted that the centers in Mekelle, Edagahamus and Adwa will collectively accommodate 75,000 former combatants over the next four months.

The program will focus on disarmament, providing skills training, and fostering sustainable reintegration into society. This initiative underscores Ethiopia's commitment to lasting peace and stability by transforming former combatants into productive members of society and strengthening national cohesion.

Over a two-year period, the commission plans to reintegrate the 371,971 ex-militants identified nationwide ensuring their permanent settlement within the community. The National Rehabilitation Commission announced that the government is working with commitment on disarming and rehabilitating ex-militants in various regions, undergoing rehabilitation training and support necessary to rejoin society.

Apart from giving birth to the envisioned target, the peace accord has been paving the way for making peace and stability happen. It is worth pointing out that right from the beginning of the conflict, civilians in the Northern part of the country passed through many ups and downs to reach where they are nowadays. As things stand at present, Ethiopia has been accomplishing substantial accomplishments in ensuring peace and tranquility. This is a great move.

If the entire situation in the region keeps going in such a manner, accomplishing the desired goal in the length and breadth of Tigray will be as easy as falling off a log. In addition, all pertinent bodies should work hand in glove to take the region to the next level of accomplishment making the impossible possible and the unthinkable thinkable in the shortest possible time.

As people in the absence of peace feel like a fish out of water and a chicken with its head cut off, they should make everything they should to make peace happen no matter what the cost may be.