Kenya: House Team to Vet EACC CEO Nominee Abdi Muhamud

26 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is set to consider the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The House team is expected to table the report by Tuesday, next week for consideration before Members fo Parliament commence a two month long recess.

The Speaker directed the committee chaired by Tharaka MP John Murugara to immediately commence the approval process, notify the nominee and the public of the hearing schedule.

"This expedited timeline is necessary to ensure the timely appointment of the EACC CEO.The Committee is expected to scrutinize the nominee's qualifications, experience, and integrity before making its recommendation to the House," Wetangula directed.

Wetangula had informed the House of a message from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) seeking parliamentary approval for the appointment pursuant to section 16(1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act and section 5(1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary) Approval Act.

"The EACC Chairperson, in a letter to the House, stated that Mr. Mohamud was selected following a competitive recruitment process," the Speaker said.

If confirmed, Mohamud will succeed Twalib Mbarak, who has held the position since January 2019.

Mohamud previously served as the Director of Investigations at the EACC.

The Commission invited applications for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer through an advertisement published on the EACC website and in print media on September 17, 2024.

EACC advertised the slot pursuant to Article 250 (12) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 16 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 22 of 2011.

By the close of the application deadline on October 7, 2024, the Commission had received 172 applications, out of which 14 candidates were shortlisted, with the full list published in the print media on October 11, 2024.

Interviews for the shortlisted candidates were conducted from November 19 to 21, 2024.

The EACC is established under Section 3 of the EACC Act No. 22 of 2011, pursuant to Article 79 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Its mandate includes combating and preventing corruption through law enforcement, promoting ethical standards, and fostering best practices in integrity.

