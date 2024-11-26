West Africa: Liberia, Sierra Leone Forge Partnership to Enhance Governance

Freetown, Sierra Leone — The Director General of the Cabinet of Liberia, Nathaniel T. Kwabo, and his Sierra Leonean counterpart, John Sumailah, head of Sierra Leone's Civil Service, have engaged in diplomatic discussions aimed at strengthening collaboration to enhance governance in their respective countries.

The meeting, held on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Sumailah's OAU Drive office in Freetown, focused on fostering bilateral partnerships. Both officials agreed to initiate study tours to build the capacity of their staff and promote professional development.

Kwabo and Sumailah also emphasized their commitment to collaborate with colleagues across the continent through the Africa Cabinet Governance Network (ACGN), aiming to improve decision-making processes and evidence-based policy formulation.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the meeting, Sumailah said, "This has been a wonderful interaction with you, Mr. Kwabo, and I can assure you of my fullest collaboration for good governance."

The discussion underscored the importance of exchanging ideas and experiences to strengthen the operations of their respective cabinets. A key focus was the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), a framework also implemented in Sierra Leone. Sumailah and his team provided an overview of the PMCS structure and processes, highlighting its positive impact on productivity and service delivery, as well as the challenges faced during its implementation.

"This meeting marks a significant step toward enhanced cooperation between Liberia and Sierra Leone, fostering improved governance and public service delivery in both nations," Kwabo stated.