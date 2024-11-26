Namibia: 'The Future Is Female' - Matundu

opinion

Swapo party leader assigned to Kunene, Jenelly Matundu, has urged voters to elect Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the country's first female president, as Swapo seeks to retain its dominance in Namibian politics.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is Swapo's president ial candidate. Matundu made the call during the party's final rally and voter drive-through in Opuwo on Sunday. Namibians head to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president and members of the National Assembly in what will be the country's seventh general elections since gaining independence from South Africa in 1990. "The message has reached all the corners of Kunene region of who our candidate is. Come Wednesday, let's make no mistake, let's go out in big numbers to go and put our candidate at that chair where we want her to be," she stated. Matundu stressed the necessity for Namibia's first female president, stating that 'the future is female.' She also urged party supporters to ensure that their cards are intact and encouraged those with vehicles to bring their friends to voting booths as Swapo strives to garner enough votes to maintain its position at the top of the state house and parliament. Speaking at the same occasion, Swapo's Kunene regional coordinator Julius Kaujova stated that the ruling party is the founder of the rule of law, and they are instruments of democratic principle. "Every Namibian should go and rally behind the mighty Swapo party, the liberator, the freedom movement, the party that made sure that the colonial master was defeated from Namibia," he said.

Kaujova stated that Swapo is responsible for all political parties that currently enjoy democratic rights, peace, and security to exercise their rights and freedom and that Swapo's liberation battle efforts were crucial for achieving independence. He urged party observers to be visible at every voting site to ensure that the election process runs smoothly. -Nampa