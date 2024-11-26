Zimbabwe: SA Border Authorities Step in to Protect Women and Children From Violence and Human Trafficking

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protect the rights and safety of women and children passing through its borders as the festive season draws closer.

The BMA is charged with enforcing immigration and related laws across South Africa's ports of entry, including Beitbridge Border Post where over seven million travellers, among them women and children, pass through annually.

In a statement, the authority's commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato said the latest move is part of their 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) programme.

Femicide is the killing of women and girls, often by men, due to their gender.

The campaign will run from November 25th to December 10th under the theme "30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children".

He said the BMA is creating a border management environment that is not only efficient but also safe for women and children.

"The Border Management Authority will continue to employ strict protocols to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and femicide in order to foster an atmosphere where everyone feels secure and valued," said Dr Masiapato.

"We are building a world where no one has to endure any harm, especially women and children.

"For this period, the Border Management Authority is committing to not only protect the integrity of our nation but also to upholding the dignity, safety, and well-being of all people, particularly the most vulnerable among us."

He said BMA officials have been equipped with skills to identify, respond to, and support victims of gender-based violence and trafficking.

"We understand that words alone are not enough. Our commitment must translate into tangible actions that make a difference in the lives of those affected.