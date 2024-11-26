Uganda: Police Officer Knocked Dead By Truck Dodging Potholes in Kassanda

Police in Kassanda have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which an officer who was riding a motorcycle was knocked dead by a truck.

According to Wamala region police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Racheal Kawala, the accident happened on Monday at Nakiganda village along Mityana -Mubende highway in Kassanda district when a Fuso truck registration number UBA 135G knocked a motorcycle registration number UFP 815R which Constable Moses Aliguma attached to Kassanda CPS was riding.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of motorvehicle reg no UBA 135G Fuso fighter milk tank was driving from Mityana side to Mubende side, unfortunately swerved off his lane while trying to dodge potholes at Nakiganda and knocked the rider of motor cycle reg no UFP 815R who was riding from opposite direction on his lane from Mubende side to Mityana side along Mubende - Kampala highway ," Kawala said.

She said the police officer died on the spot .

The scene has since been examined and documented while the deceased's body was taken to Kiganda health centre mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased's motorcycle and the truck have been town and parked at Kassanda CPS pending IOV inspection.

"The cause of the accident is reckless driving by driver of motorvehicle reg no UBA 135G Fuso truck who left his lane," Kawala said.

The Wamala region police spokesperson said the hunt for the driver of the truck are still on to have him arrested to answer for charges of reckless driving.