Libya: 'Every Day We Die a Thousand Times': Impunity for Crimes Against Humanity in Tarhouna

In June 2020, Libyan government forces made grim discoveries of mass graves in Tarhouna after defeating the local al-Kaniat armed formation that had exercised absolute control over Tarhouna city and surrounding areas since 2015. Four years later, the fate and whereabouts of at least 68 Tarhouna residents abducted by al-Kaniat are still unknown, while justice and adequate reparations for survivors and relatives of victims remain elusive. In an important step towards justice, in October 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced arrest warrants against six leaders, senior members, and affiliates of al-Kaniat, but the six remain at large and/or have yet to be surrendered to the court.
