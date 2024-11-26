Rwanda Receives Petition From 3 Million People Calling for End of Plastic Waste

Rwanda has received a petition from almost three million people from around the world who are calling for an ambitious treaty to eliminate plastic waste.

Negotiators convened in Busan, South Korea, on Monday, November 25, during the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), for a final effort to establish a treaty aimed at addressing the global plastic pollution crisis. The session ends on December 1.

On the sidelines of the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations, Juliet Kabera, the Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), spoke at an event on "Delivering a Treaty that Nature Needs" where she also received a petition from almost three million people from around the world calling for an ambitious treaty.

This marks the fifth meeting of world nations working to create a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution. Alongside government representatives, delegates from the plastics industry, scientists, and environmental advocates gathered to help shape global strategies for tackling this growing issue.

400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year

Led by Norway and Rwanda, 66 countries and the European Union say they want to address the issue of the total amount of plastic on Earth by controlling design, production, and consumption and where plastic ends up.

According to the UN, around the world, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, while up to five trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year. In total, half of all plastic produced is designed for single-use purposes - used just once and then thrown away.

Today, we produce about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) which is responsible for coordinating responses to environmental issues within the United Nations system.

"We are seeing other worrying trends. Since the 1970s, the rate of plastic production has grown faster than that of any other material. If historic growth trends continue, global production of primary plastic is forecasted to reach 1,100 million tonnes by 2050. We have also seen a worrying shift towards single-use plastic products, items that are meant to be thrown away after a single short use," the UN agency says.

Approximately 36 per cent of all plastics produced are used in packaging, including single-use plastic products for food and beverage containers, approximately 85 per cent of which ends up in landfills or as unregulated waste.

"Additionally, some 98 per cent of single-use plastic products are produced from fossil fuel, or "virgin" feedstock. The level of greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production, use and disposal of conventional fossil fuel-based plastics is forecast to grow to 19 per cent of the global carbon budget by 2040."

Rwanda adopted a law that banned the production, import, sale, and use of plastic carry bags in 2008 and single use plastic items in 2019.

Fossil-fuel producing nations resisting

Delegates from 175 countries are set to finalize a new treaty aimed at tackling plastic pollution, with opposition from fossil fuel-producing countries.

A group of fossil-fuel producing nations, primarily led by Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran, have been resisting any push to include production cuts, arguing that the treaty should only focus on demand-side measures like recycling.

Nearly all plastics are derived from oil and gas and, as the world gradually starts to wean itself off fossil fuels for energy, countries and companies that profit from carbon-based fuels view an expected ramp-up in plastic production as a lifeline for their industry.

"Reaching an agreement at this meeting will send a powerful message of hope and courage to the world that we can unite to overcome any challenge," said Yoon Suk Yeol, the President of the Republic of Korea.

Having settled the ground rules, diplomats will now start negotiating behind-closed-doors in four separate groups each focusing on a cluster of issues at the heart of the treaty.

Rwanda calling for ambitious, just, and enforceable global rules

As Co-Chair of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, Rwanda reiterated its commitment to achieving a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.

"We call on the global community to unite behind an ambitious and enforceable treaty that delivers a future free from plastic pollution. Given the severity of the global plastics crisis, Rwanda is calling for ambitious, just, and enforceable global rules to end plastic pollution and safeguard the health of people and the planet," reads Rwanda's statement released on Monday, November 25.

Rwanda is advocating for a treaty that considers the full life-cycle of plastic pollution, including a global target to reduce plastic production to sustainable levels, while also promoting sustainable alternatives and fostering vibrant circular economies.

The country is also advocating for legally binding commitments, robust monitoring mechanisms, and accountability frameworks that are essential for effective implementation and meaningful progress.

"The treaty must protect and empower the most affected communities and ensure a just transition for waste pickers and informal workers who play a vital role in managing plastic waste," reads Rwanda's statement.

Push for dedicated multilateral fund

Rwanda is pushing for a new dedicated multilateral fund with the capacity to support developing countries to achieve their obligation under the treaty, alongside mechanisms that attract a broad base of finance to address plastic pollution.

"For two decades, Rwanda has demonstrated its commitment to tackling plastic pollution through bold national policies and regional leadership. We are now taking these homegrown innovations to the world. We call on the global community to unite behind an ambitious and enforceable treaty that delivers a future free from plastic pollution," said Valentine Uwamariya, Rwanda's Minister of Environment.

With negotiations at INC-5 marking the final stage of the treaty development process, Rwanda is urging all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to secure a historic agreement that protects humanity and nature.

"The success of these negotiations will directly shape the world we live in - now and in the future -, because once the ink is dry, words must be followed by action, and we should all have our eyes on this instrument's implementation." said Jyoti Mathur-Filipp, the Executive Secretary of the INC.

According to UNEP, single-use plastic products are everywhere and, for many of us, they have become an integral part of our daily lives.

Systemic change is needed, UNEP says, to stop the flow of plastic waste ending up in the environment.

"Of the seven billion tonnes of plastic waste generated globally so far, less than 10 per cent has been recycled. Millions of tonnes of plastic waste are lost to the environment, or sometimes shipped thousands of kilometres to destinations where it is mostly burned or dumped. The estimated annual loss in the value of plastic packaging waste during sorting and processing alone is US$ 80- 120 billion."

"Cigarette butts -- whose filters contain tiny plastic fibers -- are the most common type of plastic waste found in the environment. Food wrappers, plastic bottles, plastic bottle caps, plastic grocery bags, plastic straws, and stirrers are the next most common items. Many of us use these products every day, without even thinking about where they might end up."