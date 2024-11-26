Uganda: World Children's Day - Students Call for Cheaper Gadgets, Protection

On November 20, Uganda joined the global community to commemorate World Children's Day with a focus on how children can harness technology to amplify their voices and address pressing societal issues.

Students from across the country demonstrated remarkable creativity, showcasing projects developed with tools such as web-based applications and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like Canva.

In the lead-up to the celebrations, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in collaboration with UNICEF, trained secondary school students to use digital tools to design impactful advocacy materials under the theme "Empowering Children in Uganda Through Technology and Design."

Students from Mbarara High School created a portrait poster to shed light on the pervasive issue of bullying in schools. Through their poster and a skit presentation, they emphasized how bullying, whether physical, verbal, peer (isolation) or cyber has a detrimental impact on the mental health and academic performance of children in schools and communities.

A senior three student, Collins Atwine, 17, appealed to parents and teachers for vigilance from parents, teachers, and peers to identify and address all forms of bullying.

"You, as our parents have got engaged on social media, you see what they tell people, you see how they comment about someone...imagine if those words are being said to a child. Some of the children fear to tell you because they fear that you're going to take away those [gadgets] from them, and that is why they don't tell you. And what are the results? They become depressed and some of them have committed suicide, and that is why we call for action - be kind, respect humanity, and be patriotic and being patriotic doesn't mean only loving one's country but loving one another in the community," said Atwine.

Kyebambe Girls' Secondary School addressed the stigmatization of pregnant students through a poster titled "Pregnancy Shouldn't Stop Education." Senior two student Patricia Arinaitwe called for policies that allow pregnant girls to continue their education, emphasizing that "every girl deserves an education, regardless of her circumstances."

"When a girl becomes pregnant, some people are not interested in knowing why she is pregnant. We have some causes of pregnancy, one of them can be rape, and another can be sexual abuse, peer pressure, poverty or love for some materials," said Arinaitwe.

"We are not emphasizing that it is okay for a girl child to become pregnant, but we're emphasizing that even though she becomes pregnant, she can still go back to school."

Representatives from Mbale Secondary School and Busia Secondary School tackled the digital divide, highlighting how children in rural and underprivileged communities lack access to technology and digital literacy opportunities. They proposed solutions like affordable tools and localized content to bridge the gap.

They argued that while digital technology is making strides in education and benefiting many, those in poor families and rural areas are usually left out and only get to hear about these advancements as rumours.

"If we promote digital literacy, the next generation will have more opportunities after education not being static because we have seen a number of cases where people are educated but do not have the opportunity to express their careers in the right way," said Abdulshakul Okot, ICT president of Mbale Secondary School.

Okot stressed that without these essential resources, the benefits of technology in education will remain out of reach for many. Mengo Senior School students advocated for the rights of children with disabilities with a campaign titled "Different Abilities, Same Potential--Listen to Us."

Mengo SS student Kasi Tendo urged the community to treat all children fairly and foster inclusivity.

"All children deserve to be treated fairly, regardless of their abilities," Tendo said.

Trinity College Nabingo representatives emphasized protecting children's rights through empowerment, partnerships, and stronger legal frameworks to become independent and key contributors to democracy and governance. On the other hand, Gulu Secondary School championed technology access for grassroots innovation and Gulu High School raised awareness against child torture, and exploitation as well as the need to provide an interactive platform for children's voices.

Dr Robin Nandy, UNICEF's representative in Uganda, commended the students' creativity, noting that their work illustrates the transformative potential of technology to equip children with the tools and opportunities to explore and realize their talents, and giving them a platform to share their ideas. He said this empowers them to become not only tomorrow's leaders, and innovators but also today's problem-solvers. He urged for continued efforts to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to technology.

Leonard Zulu, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, praised the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the Convention on the Rights of the Child. He highlighted the importance of promoting digital literacy, particularly among girls, to close gender gaps in education and STEM fields.

"As the United Nations family, we're proud of partnering with the government of Uganda, civil society organisations and the private sector in creating a brighter future for all children. And this also includes partnering with them and the guardians of the children. We're all working together to address the challenges that young people face such as safety online, poverty, inequality and climate change," said Zulu.

Nyombi Thembo, UCC executive director, emphasized the dual role of technology as both an opportunity and a risk for children. He called on stakeholders to empower children to responsibly explore the digital world while safeguarding them from cyberbullying, exploitation, and other online dangers.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of promoting digital literacy by equipping children with digital skills, stating that doing so not only prepares them for future job opportunities but also empowers them to fully participate in the digital age.

"We must strive all the time to promote digital literacy by empowering children with digital skills we're preparing them for the jobs of the future and enabling them to participate fully in the digital age. In this area, we need to pay attention to our girls who are at risk of falling even further behind in digital literacy and STEM and more generally if we don't keep a sharp eye on their education."

He noted that from acquiring new skills on educational platforms to staying connected with loved ones, ICTs provide children with extraordinary opportunities to grow, learn, and thrive. He further emphasized that digital tools have the potential to transform classrooms into interactive spaces, enabling students to learn beyond the confines of traditional textbooks.

"I call upon parents, teachers, policymakers and industry players to join us in ensuring ICTs remain a force for good in children's lives. Let us encourage children to explore the digital world responsibly. Let us embrace the power of technology for education, creativity and innovation. From coding programming to e-learning platforms, from discovering new talents to participating in global forums, ICTs are a gateway to endless possibilities. However, as we celebrate the opportunities of the digital age, we must acknowledge the potential risks that there is. The internet though empowering can expose children to danger such as cyber bullying, inappropriate content, exploitation and privacy breaches," said Nyombi.