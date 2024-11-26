Namibia: Polling Officials Boycott, Demand Daily Rate Increase Adjustment By N$100

26 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has increased daily training rates for polling officials by N$100 following demands for higher allowances.

Some of the demands led to boycotts in the Kavango West and Erongo regions.

The initial training rate of N$150 per day was increased to N$250 after officials threatened not to sign contracts.

On Sunday, some of the would-be polling officials were intending to boycott signing contracts, demanding for an increase in their daily training rate from N$150 to N$300 in the Kavango West and up to N$10 000 in the Erongo region.

ECN chief executive Peter Shaama said at a press conference on Monday that they have since engaged the Regional Electoral Officers with the views of having the demands reduced in writing.

"Whilst the situation is being monitored, the commission convened on 24 November 2024 and resolved to increase the daily training rate with N$100 in addition to the original N$150," Shaama said.

The ECN has to date received two formal written petitions which are currently receiving attention. Demands by the polling officials differ from region to region.

The ECN also highlighted previous adjustments to allowances, including increases from N$436 to N$476 for non-polling days and from N$610 to N$710 for polling and counting days.

"While in the process of attending to the concerns raised, the commission has learnt that some officials opted not to accept the contracts of which these were replaced with officials from the pool of reserves. We wish to commend those who have signed their employment contracts for their dedication, and encourage them to remain committed to ensure the successful conduct of elections," Shaama said.

The ECN received over 82 000 applications earlier this year for polling official positions, ultimately selecting and training candidates for the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections.

