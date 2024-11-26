Kenya: CS Duale Launches Kenya Forest Service Digital Radio Network and Early Fire Video Detection First Call

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Digital Radio Network and Early Fire Video Detection on First Call to help tackle forest fires.

Speaking during the launch at KFS headquarters in Nairobi, Duale emphasiserd that the project is in line with the national goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 hence the need for prioritizing forest protection.

"Kenya faces escalating climate change impacts; prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and rising temperatures, heightening forest fire risks. These fires threaten biodiversity, human lives, and livelihoods, making proactive management essential," he stated.

The USD 22 million project is set to help in tackling forest fires by detecting smoke from whichever part of the forest and immediately signaling at the command center whereafter decisive response is taken.

The state-of-the-art project has a satellite tower fitted with cameras which detects the smoke-signaling potential fire- and sends precise coordinates to the command center in visual form and in real-time.

At the command center, there are trained KFS personnel who respond to the signals by swiftly sending a fire combat team to the specific area on fire.

The project has advanced fire-fighting vehicles which the response teams use alongside other necessary equipment they need in putting out the fire.

Launching the project at Karura forest, Duale underscored there are such satellite towers in other major forests including the Aberdare hence mapping the nation's major forests.

"It includes drones, advanced firefighting vehicles, PPE, and training to equip Kenya Forest Service teams for effective response," Duale stated.

Kenya has had several forest fires in recent years, including in February 2023 where A wildfire in Aberdare National Park destroyed 40,000 hectares of the park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) identified the fire as the result of illegal human activity.

In February 2022, in the same Aberdare, a fire destroyed 550 hectares of the forest. The fire was contained with the help of trained firefighters deployed by helicopter and community members.

The 2022 fire came after a fire in Mount Kenya National Park burned for over two months threatening key forest habitats, including areas with mature rosewood and cedar trees in June of the same year.

The project, supported by the French government, introduces cutting-edge technologies for fire detection, surveillance, and suppression.

Duale further noted that the collaboration exemplifies the power of technology and global partnerships in tackling climate change.

"The partnership between France and Kenya has spanned decades, yielding impactful projects such as the Mikoko mangrove restoration, Lake Victoria Ecosystem Management, and the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project. Today's initiative further solidifies our shared commitment to forest protection, climate action, and sustainable development," said Duale.

On his part, the French of the State for Francophonie and International Partnerships Thani Mohamed Soilihi lauded the Kenyan government's efforts in achieving the 30% tree cover.

He was accompanied by Ambassador of France to Kenya and Somalia Amaud Suquet, Forestry Principal Secretary Mugambi Gitonga, Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko.

