South Africa: Nine Interviewed for SA Human Rights Commission, Including Two Current Commissioners

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development last week conducted interviews with nine candidates for the vacancy of Deputy Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The position became vacant after then Deputy Chairperson of SAHRC, Ms Fatima Cohen, resigned.

Committee Chairperson Mr Xola Nqola said the committee received 46 applications and nominations for the Deputy Chairperson vacancy. The committee interviewed seven candidates on Tuesday: Dr Manketsi Tlhape, Adv Funeka Thema, Dr Jeanine Nothnagel, Mr Vernon Seymour, Mr Grant Son, Mr Chumani Sali and Adv Andre Gaum. A further two candidates, Adv Nomahlubi Khwinana and Ms Philile Ntuli (both current commissioners) were interviewed on Thursday.

Shortly after her interview began, Adv Thema said that she was under the impression that this was a part time-position and she is not available full-time.

"We made it clear to the first seven candidates in their interviews that the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Commission is also open to them. However, the committee also decided to open the process to existing commissioners as well, as they cannot apply to be a commissioner as they are already in the institution. Two current commissioners indicated that they are interested in the Deputy Chairperson position," said Mr Nqola.

During the interviews on Thursday, the majority of members asked various questions regarding the "toxic" work environment and instability at the SAHRC. In recent times, the committee has been inundated with complaints from staff about commissioners.

Adv Khwinana initially dismissed claims of a toxic environment at the SAHRC, saying she has never experienced it in the 11 months she has been with the Commission. However, she later amended her response.

The candidates must:

Be a South African citizen and fit and proper person to hold office of the Commission, as contemplated in section 193(1) of the Constitution;

Have a record of commitment to the promotion of respect for human rights and a culture of human rights;

Be a person with applicable knowledge or experience regarding matters connected with the objects of the Commission; and

Comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular section 5 (b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act, 2013.

Mr Nqola said the committee will deliberate on the interviews and use all the information at its disposal to come to a conclusion.

Rajaa Azzakani