South Africa: Media Statement - Marginal Decrease in Crime Stats a Start but Redoubling of Efforts Necessary to Ensure Downward Trend

Parliament, Tuesday, 26 November 2024 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has welcomed the commendable downward trend in 17 community-reported crimes during the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. The downward trend is important for setting a new path in crime fighting for the country but should be seen as a platform for redoubling efforts towards completely combating crime.

"It is important that there are positive signs of the reduction of crime, albeit minimal, but it only represents a start towards a safer and secure country. We commend the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the commendable strategies that are beginning to bear fruits, but this is only a start on a hard and treacherous path to a crime-free society," Mr Cameron said,

The Chairperson welcomed that as of 30 September 2024, the 17 community-reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%. Also worth commending is that contact crimes decreased by 3.0%, property-related crimes saw a reduction of 9.9% and other serious crimes decreased by 3.4%. The Chairperson was of the view that the reduction is an indication that crime can indeed be overcome with dedicated focus on areas of concern and implementing time-bound interventions.

Of most importance is that murders decreased by 5.8%. This is a welcomed report, considering the generally high murder rate in the country. While attempted murder incidents have increased, the decrease in murder is a positive testament to the effectiveness of various strategies adopted by the SAPS.

While these statistics are important in the broader crime fighting picture, the reality remains grim on the ground with continued challenges in the crime-fighting environment. "One death is a death too many and the department must redouble its efforts to ensure that no criminality finds expression in the country," the Chairperson said.

While acknowledging the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, the Chairperson suggested that the minimal declines are important, but concerns remains that many young girls and women still experience such heinous crimes perpetrated against them. The protection of South Africans against crime will benefit by a thorough analysis of the current stats and the implementation of similar strategies implemented in the first quarter.

Despite the green shoots, the Chairperson raised alarm that crimes against children have shown an upwards trajectory, with murder increasing by 7.5%, attempted murder by 35.7% and assault with grievous bodily harm increasing by 6.8%

Furthermore, it is worrying that the prevalence of illegal firearms on South Africa's streets continues unabated. The SAPS must heighten strategies to remove illegal firearms from our streets as a means of eliminating illegal firearms, which continue to be the weapon of choice in carrying out crime in the country.

Mr Cameron remains concerned by the continuing murder of SAPS members. The crime statistics highlighted that that 17 police officers were killed during the quarter. "While the numbers have decreased, it remains unacceptable that our men and women in blue continue to be killed. This is a direct affront to the rule of law and measures are needed to urgently resolve this problem," said Mr Cameron said.

The committee will during its scheduled meeting on Wednesday 27 November interrogate the crime statistics.