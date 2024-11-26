South Africa: Reduction in Some Crime Categories

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has recorded a downward trend in some categories of crime, including murder, robbery and carjacking.

From 1 July to 30 September 2024, the 17 community-reported serious crimes showed an overall decline of 5.1%. Specifically, contact crime decreased by 3%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%.

"Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5.8%, sexual offenses by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%.

"Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.

"Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH [grievous bodily harm] and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1% and 18.5% respectively," said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu during the release of the Quarterly Crime Statistics and Reflection on 100 Days in office at the SAPS Gauteng head office on Monday.

The Minister said Operation Shanela has proven highly successful, leading to 262 396 arrests, 7 549 high-density operations, and over eight million actions executed.

Public Order Policing achievements in the second quarter of 2024/25 include 2 756 arrests, with seizures of counterfeit goods worth R22.2 million, 93 firearms, and 846 rounds of ammunition.

Border Policing efforts resulted in 6 610 arrests and significant confiscations, including drugs worth R498 million, firearms, explosives, and stolen vehicles valued at R66.9 million.

Mchunu said there is a need for close collaboration between the SAPS, the Justice cluster, National Prosecuting Authority and Home Affairs to make Operation Shanela more effective in relation to different crimes and criminals.

"We are also currently consolidating Operation Shanela and will make our plans known in due course," the Minister said.