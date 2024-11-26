South Africa: President to Celebrate Olympian, Paralympian Medallists

26 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Athletes who successfully represented South Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be celebrated at an event hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The President will lead the celebration at a ceremony at the Union Buildings.

"The ceremony will recognise the excellence demonstrated by top athletes as well as the organisational effort by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee to prepare Team South Africa for the Games.

"Team South Africa featured 147 athletes at the Paris Olympics Games, which took place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and 32 athletes at the Paris Summer Paralympics Games from 28 August to 08 September 2024," said the Presidency.

A total of 12 medals were achieved for the respective games. Six each for the Olympics - one gold, three silver and two bronze - and Paralympics - two gold, and four bronze.

The appreciation ceremony will include the conferring of awards to deserving athletes and their coaches as well as the Shield of Jove, which is the highest South African recognition in sports achievement following the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

