Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Province Suspends 10 Members

25 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF Harare Province has suspended 10 members for fanning divisions within the party.

Among those issued with prohibition orders are the party's provincial political commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson, District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe, deputy secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Edson Ringwa, deputy secretary for Science and Technology Cde Charles Matsika, Youth League secretary for Administration Cde Victor Manungo, Youth League deputy secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Denzel Romol, Youth League secretary for Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Lameck Chimanyiwa, and Youth League deputy secretary for Science and Technology Cde Blessing Kambumu.

Also suspended were DCC 2 Secretary for Gender and Culture Cde Karen Maingahama and DCC 2 secretary for economic affairs Cde Spencer Mutero. Zanu PF Harare provincial vice chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa warned party members against indiscipline.

