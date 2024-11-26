Zimbabwe: Musona, Chadya On Cusp of Glory

Simba Bhora skipper Walter Musona and Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper Nelson Chadya could script intriguing personal records when a panel of selectors pick the 2024 Soccer Stars of the Year on Wednesday.

The curtain came down on the reverting term over the weekend with Simba Bhora defying the odds to win the title in only their second year in the top-flight.

It's now time for selected journalists and club captains as well as their coaches to vote for the best individuals who illuminated the scene throughout the season.

And after rising to seize the key moments, playing significant roles in tilting the scales in the Shamva side's favour, Musona is primed to win the big one.

He will become the first player to win the Soccer Star of the Year prize twice with two different teams if he, as is most likely, gets the gong.

While the legendary late Dynamos mainstay George "Mastermind" Shaya remains the only player in history to win the prize five times with Peter Ndlovu and Rodwell Chinyengetere the only other players to win it twice, Musona will pen his own unique piece in the history of this award.

Shaya won all his prizes while playing for Dynamos with Ndlovu picking both accolades while at Highlanders and Chinyengetere collecting the pieces while turning out for FC Platinum.

Musona won the Soccer Star of the Year prize in 2022 when he helped FC Platinum win their fourth straight league title.

And he can repeat the feat this year after he lifted Simba Bhora to the podium in his first season at the Tonderai Ndiraya mentored outfit.

Musona scored 10 goals and dished out 13 assists in a thoroughly outstanding season for him.

"Well, I was never angling for individual glory as all I was working for was to see Simba Bhora winning the league title. I am happy we managed to clinch it and everyone at the club is happy," said Musona.

"Then I am realising it just now that I was involved directly in 23 goals for the club.

"I think it has been the most outstanding season for me. I never thought we would win it (the league).

"But we sat out to achieve and we worked tirelessly to attain the "how" and all credit goes to every individual at the club for putting in the requisite effort.

"If I end up winning the Soccer Star award, well, that will be something else. I think there are a lot of players who stood out not just at my team but elsewhere."

Likewise, Chadya could become the first player to win the Goalkeeper of the Year prize twice if the selectors decide to be thorough in picking out the deserving candidate.

While the agile Ngezi Platinum goal-minder is second best in terms of the number of clean sheets kept to Chicken Inn's Donovan Bernard, the prize is not for Golden Glove but rather for Goalkeeper of the Year and that's the reason it is voted for.

Donovan kept 20 clean sheets, one ahead of Chadya but the latter dominates in all the other aspects.

Chadya has already made history after becoming the first 'keeper to record three assists as he showed more maturity in the just-ended term.

He also faced three penalties from which he saved two.

The 26-year-old won the Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and he also made it on the Soccer Stars calendar for the second season running last year.

That means he will become the first goalkeeper to make it on the calendar three times in a row if he also makes the Best 11 nomination on Wednesday.

"It has been one of the most difficult seasons for us as Ngezi Platinum Stars. We had to balance it on three fronts as we were trying to defend the league title and also make an impact in the CAF Champions League. We were also pursuing the Chibuku Super Cup where we are playing the final against Dynamos on Saturday," said Chadya.

"I am with the numbers that have pasted on the board. I appreciate my teammates and the efforts made by everyone on the team."

The selection is most likely to be one of the toughest for the panel given most players were mostly on the same level.

But the likes of ZPC Kariba captain Boid Mutukure who helped Katuruturu to 22 clean sheets, the league's top scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders, Dynamos' Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo of CAPS United, Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Khama Billiat (Yadah) and Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora) are almost sure bets.