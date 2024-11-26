Zimbabwe: Concerted Efforts Required to End Parasuicide in Children, Young Adults

Parasuicide, defined as a non-fatal self-injurious behaviour without intent to die, has become a significant public health issue worldwide, particularly in Low-to-Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), including Zimbabwe.

This phenomenon includes self-harm practices and suicide attempts that do not result in death but may reflect a profound need for mental health intervention.

Socio-cultural and economic challenges exacerbate mental health vulnerabilities, fuelling the risk factors associated with parasuicide.

This article delves into the prevalence, causative factors, demographic trends, and mental health frameworks addressing parasuicide in Zimbabwe, supported by statistical data from healthcare and research institutions.

Parasuicide is reportedly prevalent in Zimbabwe, but reliable data remain sparse, largely due to limited healthcare resources and a lack of consistent reporting mechanisms. Nevertheless, some studies provide a glimpse into the parasuicide landscape in the country.

According to the Zimbabwe National Mental Health Strategy 2019-2023, parasuicide cases contribute significantly to healthcare burdens, with estimates indicating that about 30 percent of psychiatric admissions involve individuals with self-harming behaviours.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2020 reported that Zimbabwe had an estimated suicide rate of 14 per 100 000 populations.

This data underscores a pressing mental health issue, with parasuicide representing a considerable portion of the cases.

A study conducted by the University of Zimbabwe's Department of Psychiatry in 2021 noted that parasuicide was more common among young adults, particularly between the ages of 15 and 34, accounting for approximately 60 percent of cases reported in urban hospitals.

Gender disparities also emerged, with females comprising 70 percent of parasuicide cases.

Cultural and economic pressures disproportionately impact women in Zimbabwe, which may explain the higher incidence in this demographic.

Several interconnected factors contribute to the prevalence of parasuicide in Zimbabwe.

These include mental health stigma, familial and social stress, gender based violence and socio-economic challenges. Each factor has distinct yet overlapping impacts on vulnerable populations.

Economic challenges

Economic challenges contribute to mental stress, as individuals fail to meet their basic needs, supporting their families, and securing stable livelihoods.

Consequently, many young people in urban centres, engage in parasuicide as a coping mechanism for economic despair.

Mental health stigma and limited resources

Mental health remains a stigmatised issue in Zimbabwe, where traditional beliefs often associate mental illness with supernatural forces. This perception discourages many individuals from seeking psychiatric help, instead turning to self-harm or parasuicide as an outlet for their struggles.

A survey conducted by Mental Health Zimbabwe in 2019 found that 65 percent of respondents believed mental health conditions were a form of weakness or punishment.

Additionally, mental health resources are scarce. The shortage hinders timely and effective interventions for individuals experiencing psychological distress, contributing to the parasuicide statistics.

Gender-Based Violence and societal pressures on women

Gender-based violence (GBV) is another concern. Approximately 35 percent of women aged 15-49 are reported to have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to UN Women's 2021 Report on Violence Against Women in Zimbabwe. GBV contributes significantly to parasuicide among women, as victims of abuse often lack access to support systems or mental health resources. Additionally, traditional societal expectations place immense pressure on women to maintain family honour, leading many to resort to self-harm as a means of expressing their unaddressed trauma and frustration.

Youth vulnerabilities and academic pressures

Academic pressures and limited job prospects also place young people at risk. Zimbabwe has a high literacy rate, with the UNESCO Institute for Statistics estimating it at 88.7 percent.

Youth unemployment and competition for scarce opportunities may lead to parasuicidal behaviours as an outlet for their existential crises.

Zimbabwean health institutions and NGOs have provided valuable data on parasuicide rates, which aids in understanding its patterns.

A national survey conducted by The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) in 2020 reported that parasuicide incidents were particularly high in urban areas (60 percent) compared to rural regions (40 percent), likely due to better reporting in urban hospitals.

Furthermore, the survey showed that 25 percent of all parasuicide cases involved individuals under the age of 24, highlighting a concerning trend among the youth.

Zimbabwe has in recent years, made some progress in addressing mental health challenges and parasuicide. In response to the alarming statistics, Government launched the Zimbabwe National Mental Health Strategy (2019-2023), which aims to improve access to mental health services and reduce stigma.

Key interventions include training healthcare workers in mental health first aid, establishing community-based mental health programmes, and increasing public awareness on mental health issues.

Community health workers and mental health training

Zimbabwe has expanded its use of community health workers to deliver basic mental health services. Community health workers are trained to identify signs of mental distress and provide counselling or referrals to psychiatric services. This approach has shown promise, as it addresses the shortage of mental health professionals and makes mental health support more accessible, particularly in rural areas where parasuicide cases often go unreported.

School-based mental health programmes

Recognising the vulnerability of youth, Zimbabwe has introduced awareness programmes in schools to educate young people about mental health, stress management, and self-care practices.

These initiatives aim to reduce parasuicide incidents by empowering students to recognise and seek help for mental health issues.

While efforts have been made by the Government to address parasuicide through community health workers, school programmes, and NGO support, sustained progress requires greater investment and cultural shifts.

Addressing parasuicide comprehensively could lead to improved mental health outcomes, ultimately fostering a more resilient society in Zimbabwe.

Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) article written by: Dr Farzana Naeem (PhD), principal clinical psychologist)

