Zimbabwe: All-Female Crew Makes PSL History

History was made at Rufaro as an all-female line-up of match officials took charge of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Herentals and Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The history-making officials were led by match commissioner, Kuda Chirimba.

Grace Gimo was the match referee assisted by Claris Simango and Progress Chatsamwa while Thanks Nyahuye was the fourth official.

Zifa Referees Committee chairperson Norman Matemera described the historic event as a step in the right direction.

"We had a five-woman team to officiate in this match, Herentals versus Chicken Inn, being the last game of the season.

"We are moving in the right direction.

"This is a great milestone. This is the first of its kind and of course, everything is the first step. This is the first step.

"I hope even in Division 1, Division 2, we must do the same," said Matemera.

He praised the ladies for putting on a good performance.

"We are happy with the performance that they've given today. And we hope this is a stepping stone. Next season, going forward, we should be having more matches where women are taking control," said the referees boss. Chicken Inn assistant coach Fungai "Tostao" Kwashi echoed Matemera's sentiments on the all-female referees.

"I would also like to thank PSL for putting four lady referees to commission the game.

"It's very good for football, that we empower women. I think they did a decent job and they should be given more games. The more games they're given these ladies, the more they will get better and better.

"But I thought they did fantastic," said Kwashi.