Zimbabwe: First Lady Encourages Women, Youths to Treasure Education

Bubbling with high spirits, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was last week capped with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University, said her achievement is a testament to her perseverance and determination which can inspire others to push beyond their limits.

Dr Mnangagwa joined other graduates who were capped by President Mnangagwa at a colourful ceremony on Thursday last week where 53 percent of the graduates were female.

The mother of the nation gave credit to her husband, the President, whom she said encouraged her to soldier on in the academic journey which was no stroll in the park.

That she attained the PhD at her age, the First Lady said, was a perfect example to young boys and girls that they could achieve their heart's desires with dedication and focus.

By sharing her story and experiences, the First Lady is empowering others to pursue their passions and dreams because inspiration is a powerful tool that can change lives.

She aims to motivate other women and youth to strive for excellence.

Amai Mnangagwa holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (BSc) in Hotel and Tourism Administration from Switzerland and has a Master's Degree in Business Administration from MSU.

"Last week on Thursday, I attained the Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management. This has always been my passion, and if you look at how I started it, I had the first BSc in Switzerland and when I came back home, I continued working in the hotels before I embarked on the Master's degree. After that, I then went for the PhD," she said with an air of triumph.

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, their sons Emmerson Jnr and Sean and President Mnangagwa's brother-in-law Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo (Chief Negomo) at Midlands State University on Thursday

The academic journey, the First Lady acknowledged, was not easy.

"It was a very difficult journey, but because I am a goal-getter, I work so hard, to make sure that I achieve whatever I set out to do.

"I want to thank my husband, the President mostly because he supported me throughout my studies, sometimes he would send me to perform some tasks, but I failed to deliver because I was engrossed in my studies.

"He would find me sometimes lying down in the living room with a lot of books of reference, referring to what I was studying and he would encourage me to continue working hard".

Dr Mnangagwa said hard work had catapulted her to the top.

"At home we have a library where he (the President) always found me and this is a great achievement at my age. I did not do this for prestige. I did this for other women, our children, the children of today. I want them to know that education is important, I don't want the girl or boy child to drop out of school.

"I want them to pursue their education. I want them to know that education will continue and will be there forever. It's us who die, not education. It doesn't matter which age you are. You can start wherever you left and continue with education," she said.

The First Lady enjoined the nation to fully embrace open learning opportunities being offered by the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

"Do not miss ZOU. It's an open university which is going into people's homes to say come read, study and empower yourselves, individual empowerment. And I am saying to the women out there, education is there, it is waiting for you," she said.

Gender-based violence cases, the First Lady said, could soon be a thing of the past if people commit to their studies.

"All the cases of gender-based violence that we see today, it's because some women have nothing to do and rely solely on their spouses. If you go to school, you will be in a position to reduce the misunderstanding we see today because you would have empowered yourself and even started income-generating projects.

"I would like to see women free and able to do whatever they want but with dignity. As women, we should respect ourselves and also respect our husbands. As for me, my husband is a man of a few words. He is very humble; he doesn't talk much and I do not take advantage of that to disrespect him. I can't say that because he is a quiet man, I do things that embarrass myself, my husband, or my family. I will not do that," he said.

Amai Mnangagwa implored young boys and girls to refocus and sharpen themselves with education for a better tomorrow.

"To the girl child and the boys, I say the age you are in today, you will think of it very soon after you are ruined by what is happening today.

"The youngsters are ruined by drugs, they are indulging in sexual activities before the time is ripe, they are impregnating one another, they are aborting, they are eloping, they are dropping out of school. Sadly, all this is happening in the ages that we say are the future of tomorrow. I did this for them. I attained this PhD for the children of Zimbabwe. When I was graduating, most girls said they were inspired. I have inspired so many girls at MSU and the country at large," she said.

The nation's mother paid tribute to the university for walking with her in her journey.

"I want to thank the university and my supervisors vastly. Sometimes I got it wrong and worked hard to get it right with their assistance. The MSU school choir in their song said shiri yazofa (slang for deal done). I killed mine yesterday (Thursday). With those I graduated with I thank you," she said.

The First Lady humbly accepted congratulatory messages she was receiving from all the corners of Zimbabwe saying she felt humbled by the good wishes.