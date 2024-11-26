Zimbabwe: Cimas Successfully Host Igo Half-Marathon

CIMAS Health Group successfully hosted its annual Cimas iGo Half Marathon which started and ended at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) yesterday. The event, held in November to raise awareness about men's health, with a special focus on prostate and testicular cancer, saw over 500 participants from different age groups take part in the 21.1km, 10km, and 5km races.

The event was held under the theme "Men's Health Champions Build Healthier Communities."

Speaking on the sidelines of the Half Marathon, Cimas Health Group chief executive officer, Vulindlela Ndlovu, said the marathon aligns with November initiatives, a global movement dedicated to men's health awareness.

"We would like to thank the people of Bulawayo for coming in their numbers and taking up the wellness message," said Ndlovu.

"I saw lots of enthusiasm, and we are grateful for that. We have been on this wellness journey since 2016, and we are starting to see that this message resonates with the public, who do want to live a healthier life.

"We have done this event in recognition of Men's Health Awareness Month to bring attention to prostate cancer and other men's health concerns. This is part of our humanitarian work of ploughing back to communities. As we join the global November movement to raise

awareness for men's health, let"s not forget the important role women can play in supporting their partner's" well-being, encouraging them to prioritise their health, and fostering a culture of openness," said Ndlovu.

November is about encouraging healthier lifestyles for men but also focusing on men's mental health issues and cancers, including prostate cancer. Thando Kembo, Cimas Health Group chief operations manager, said the event was oversubscribed.

"This was the second edition of the half-marathon for 2024, and it was a great turnout -- we had over 500 registered athletes, which is almost double what we had last year, so well done, Bulawayo. I think the turnout was really good, and I think the numbers enforce why we do these marathon events," said Kembo.

"As Cimas Health Group, we encourage all men to get screened for prostate cancer and take charge of their health through regular medical check-ups and professional support. I encourage citizens, government agencies, private businesses, non-profit organisations, and other interested groups to join in activities that will increase awareness of what Zimbabweans can do to prevent and cure prostate cancer," said Kembo.

The men's 21.1km race was won by Brian Nathaniel Mpofu in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes 09 seconds.

Munashe Murawa was second in 1 hour 31 minutes 19 seconds.

The women's race was won by Coriena Hersman in 2 hours two minutes and 19 seconds.

Erin Moore grabbed second position in two hours four minutes 43 seconds.

Washington Chaminuka won the 10km men's race in 37 minutes 49 seconds. Alan Zinhungo got second place in 41 minutes and 27 seconds.

The ladies' category saw Rejoice Zulu win the race in a time of 1 hour three minutes 20 seconds. Clementina Ali finished second in 1 hour five minutes 11 seconds.

Delta Chikombe was first to the finish line in the men's 5km race with a time of 25 minutes 44 seconds. Leroy Muvango was second with 29 minutes and 17 seconds.

The ladies' category saw Learnmore Muvango finish first in 35 minutes and 08 seconds. According to the Cancer Research Institution, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for men, only trailing skin cancer. The research institution notes that approximately 1.3 million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, and one in seven men will be impacted by it in their lifetime.