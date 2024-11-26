Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Miss Top Eight Finish

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

CAPS UTD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . .(3) 3

GIANTS CAPS United's campaign ended in anticlimax after they were thrashed by visiting Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro yesterday and missed a top-eight finish in the Castle Lager Premiership race.

Makepekepe fell to two early goals by Talent Chamboko and Never Tigere, who struck inside the opening 14 minutes before Malvin Gaki added the third towards the half-time break.

Workaholic midfielder Kingsley Mureremba pulled one back for the Green Machine, but they could not replicate the kind of sensational comeback they executed against Dynamos and Highlanders at the same venue recently.

Assistant coach Tonderai Marume said their situation was complicated by poor first-half play.

"I think it's one game that we did not start well. If you look at the time that we conceded the first and second goals, it's always difficult to come back when you conceded in those early minutes of the game," he said.

"But at half time the coach (Lloyd Chitembwe) talked to the players. He asked them to adjust their mentality and when we came in the second half the application was better." The Green Machine finished the season ninth, with 45 points from 34 games.

It was also a sad ending for striker William Manondo, who lost the Golden Boot race to Lynoth Chikuhwa, after failing to add to his 12 goals. Manondo had a bad day in the office yesterday before he was hounded out for 66 minutes.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, despite the win, have failed to defend the league title as they ended in third place with 57 points, nine behind champions Simba Bhora.

Hosts CAPS United had a poor first-half performance yesterday although they came back much improved after the half-time break.

They paid dearly for their sloppy play at the back after needlessly losing possession in a critical area, and Chamboko made no mistake inside the box after benefitting from a diagonal pass from the byline with just two minutes played.

Tigere doubled the score line with a brilliant free kick in the 14th minute when he curled the ball over the wall, leaving goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga rooted to his position.

The platinum miners were more organised and were rewarded with another goal when Tigere made a good run down the flank and released a cross that evaded the CAPS United defenders, to present Gaki with the simple task of tapping the ball home.

The game looked out of reach for the hosts, trailing 0-3 at half-time. But Mureremba reduced the arrears soon after the restart with a fine header that beat goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

Chances continued to fall to both sides and CAPS United defender Innocent Zambezi crashed his effort against the upright in added time.

Before the defeat to Ngezi Platinum yesterday, the Green Machine had not lost at Rufaro in the last four months with a run of four wins against FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds, Highlanders, and TelOne and draws with Yadah and Bula-wayo Chiefs.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was excited with his team's performance, coming from a 2-0 win over the other Harare giants Dynamos, who they meet again this weekend in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro. Chiragwi said they had a plan for CAPS United.