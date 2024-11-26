Zimbabwe: Chikuhwa Wins Golden Boot

25 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

HIGHLANDERS' vice-captain Peter Muduhwa bid an emotional farewell to supporters after the final whistle, sparking speculation about his future with the club on a day Lynoth Chikuhwa won the season's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

Muduhwa and teammate Lynoth Chikuhwa are reportedly set to join Scottland FC, although the club's promotion status from the Northern Region Division One is yet to be confirmed.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu downplayed Muduhwa's tearful goodbye.

"For me, it's difficult to know whether someone is waving goodbye or giving us a signal. I'd rather focus on today's game. It was exciting despite the conditions. A win would have been better, but we created many chances. We're happy to have produced the league's top goal scorer," said Kaindu.

Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive praised his team's response, saying, "The guys responded well; they were up to the task. The boys played very well."

The match, delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy rain and lightning, saw Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa open the scoring in the eighth minute. Blessing Ndereki equalised for Yadah Stars, finishing off a defence-splitting pass from Khama Billiat.

Highlanders were wasteful, particularly in the first half, squandering several scoring opportunities. The team continually sought out Chikuhwa with scoring chances, and on another day, he could have easily scored a hat-trick.

The match was played under slight showers in the second half, with Reward Muza producing two outstanding saves to deny Yadah Stars, who made a brighter start to the second stanza.

In the 56th minute, the stadium erupted in a frenzy of noise as Chikuhwa left Billiat in his wake, dribbling past the Yadah Stars forward who was left sprawled on the floor, much to the delight of the Bosso faithful.

Billiat would again be denied by Muza, who made a crucial save to block the Yadah Stars forward's effort from inside the box.

Yesterday: CAPS United 1-3 Ngezi Platinum,

Highlanders 1-1 Yadah

Saturday

Arenel Movers 0-0 Chegutu Pirates, Bikita Minerals 2-0 Hwange, FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne, GreenFuel 2-1 Dynamos,

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Simba Bhora

