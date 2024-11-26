Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Starts Preps for Women's Team

25 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Bruce Chikuni, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Zimbabwe champions Simba Bhora have started putting everything in place to allow them to participate in the CAF Champions League next year, including setting up a women's soccer team.

Simba Bhora were officially crowned as the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership champions at Nyamhunga on Saturday.

They can only participate in the Africa's club flagship tournament if they have a women's team registered in a competitive league.

And, the team's vice president Tonderai Ndoro, also the wife of club owner Simba confirmed that they have already started connecting the required dots.

But, she said they are going to start from Division One and fight for the Heart Women's League slot to lessen the burden on the club owner who has already made a declaration to make a mark in the big boys' business.

"We are extremely excited with this victory which has brought joy not only to anyone associated with this club but our family as well. This is all we ever wanted as a family to win this championship for Shamva and Mashonaland Central. "A bigger fight is in sight, we are planning to defend the championship next season. We know that have a women's team is fundamental and we have already started putting our house in order.

"We are planning to start from Division One where we can fight for promotion before we get into the main business where we would also want to make a lasting impression," said Ndoro.

She added:

"I want to thank everyone who has been supporting our vision at any level, we can not thank them enough. But it is for everyone to see that our success has been made possible by dedicated people who have stood by us even in our darkest moments.

"We are also hoping to create unforgettable memories with our women's football team.

