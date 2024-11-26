Zimbabwe: 'Document Heroic Female Freedom Fighters' Contributions'

Kudzai Tamary Chikiwa, Herald Correspondent

More work must be done in documenting female freedom fighters' contributions to the liberation of the country, women in politics have said.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation to celebrate women's achievements in Harare on Friday, author and filmmaker Cde Joyce Jenje-Makwenda said while women played a critical role during the war and in current politics, their history remains buried because of their gender.

"It is sad that the history of women just die a natural death because they are females. Despite them being critical players during the liberation struggle and in today's politics, society has a way of just being silent," she said.

Cde Jenje-Makwenda said those with valuable history are old and looked down upon.

"Sometimes we are not able to document our history because we look down upon old people who have the stories. It is high time we go down to those people and understand their stories," she said.

Cde Jenje-Makwenda said while the Second Republic is making strides to empower women politically, it is critical to value the resilience of those who brought independence.

"There are women like Queen Lozikeyi, a Ndebele Queen who played a vital role in mobilising her people to war, her story is rarely told. Empowering female politicians starts by acknowledging the role played by those who came before them," she said.

Cde Jenje-Makwenda also noted the role played by the likes of Cde Ruth Chinamano who was the first woman to be detained for 11 years.

Documenting history, Cde Jenje-Makwenda said, does not only honour the past, but also ignites a conversation about the present and future.

War veteran and former legislator Margaret Dongo shared the same sentiments saying the role of women in the liberation struggle cannot be overlooked.

"Female heroes are equally important to their male counterparts.

"They fought side by side with men and there was no gender whose contribution was superior to another.

"Therefore, the same way the history of men is captured and celebrated is the same that women's history should be celebrated too," she said.

Cde Dongo added that women themselves should be at the centre of embracing each other's history.

"Let us learn to value each other as women. I support and mentor other female politicians. It begins with us, if we stand with each other, then the rest of the world stands with us," she said.

When women's stories are told, it strengthens those in politics today as they draw inspiration from those who came before them," she said.

Former Zimbabwe Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe added that women play a critical role in politics.

"The history of women is important, if they can manage to raise a baby there is nothing that can stop them from building great legacies," she said.

The event, themed "History of Women's Political Participation in Zimbabwe: A Reflection and Celebration" saw women from different political walks convening to celebrate female heroes.