Somalia's Cabinet Endorses Key International Pacts in Emergency Meeting

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Council of Ministers, in an emergency meeting on Monday night, passed several international deals, focusing on judicial, agricultural, human rights, and labor cooperation, under the guidance of Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre.

The council greenlit a draft law aimed at enhancing international judicial cooperation, which will aid in extradition, mutual legal assistance, and judicial information exchange, key in battling corruption and terrorism.

A memorandum of understanding with Qatar was approved to advance agricultural cooperation, potentially improving food security and economic growth in Somalia, a nation challenged by its climate and past conflicts.

In a commitment to human rights, Somalia adopted the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, aligning with broader efforts to protect children's rights in conflict-affected regions.

An accord with Saudi Arabia on worker recruitment was also ratified, aiming to regulate labor migration and enhance worker protections.

The meeting also addressed national security, with updates on operations against "Khawarij," the government's term for al-Shabaab insurgents, indicating progress in reclaiming areas from extremist control.

Furthermore, Somalia signed off on a prisoner transfer agreement with South Korea, facilitating the return of sentenced individuals to serve their terms at home.

These agreements highlight Somalia's strategy to strengthen its international relations while tackling domestic issues, as the country moves towards greater stability and development.