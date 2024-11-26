Kenya Marks 60 Years of Diplomatic Achievements to Celebrate Legacy in Peace Keeping, Regional Leadership

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has announced the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of Kenya's Diplomatic journey, a commemoration of Kenya's enduring legacy in peacekeeping, regional leadership and global diplomacy.

The celebrations, running from November 26 to December 7, 2024, will feature a series of public events and activities to honor Kenya's rich diplomatic legacy and aspirations for the future.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Tuesday that the 60th Anniversary celebrations will include high-level events that capture Kenya's diplomatic journey and highlight its future aspirations.

"This [60th anniversary] will be a commemoration of Kenya's enduring legacy in peacekeeping, regional leadership and global diplomacy over these six decades," Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi who doubles up as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary revealed that the celebrations will include high-profile events, with a keynote address by President William Ruto.

The President is expected to outline Kenya's foreign policy and diplomatic achievements to an audience comprising government officials, diplomats, representatives from various sectors, and members of the public.

Mudavadi said the Ministry will have its inaugural Open Day on November 29 at the Ministry Headquarters Car Park as one of its activities.

He called on members of the public to participate in the session to learn more about the services offered by the Ministry.

The following week, Mudavadi said Kenya will host various conferences speaking to Diplomacy and Foreign Policy.

There will also be exhibitions open to the public where various partners and organizations will showcase the services, they have rendered to the country over the 60 years.

"These exhibitions are a great learning opportunity for us who believe that Kenya is not an island. I am sure that there will be plenty of knowledge sharing and excitement," he said.

Reflecting on Kenya's diplomatic strides, Mudavadi noted that the country has been at the forefront of diplomacy, advocating for mutual respect, dialogue and unity on the global stage in the last six decades.

As a founding member of the African Union, the PCS noted that Kenya has championed African unity, economic integration and peace.

"Over the years, Kenya has participated in 43 peacekeeping and peace support missions including to Yugoslavia, Cambodia, Iran, East Timor, Western Sahara, Sierra Leone, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Haiti. This demonstrates our commitment to regional and global stability," he stated

Further, Mudavadi said Kenya's election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2021 for a third term "justifies its capacity to shape global governance and advance Africa's voice in multilateral diplomacy."

Similarly, the Foreign Affairs CS pointed out that Kenya has played a pivotal role as the global environment capital.

Since 1972, the country has hosted the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) global headquarters.

"Today, Nairobi is home to one of the largest UN Duty stations hosting approximately 20,000 staff operating under the umbrella of the United Nations Office in Nairobi," he said

He added that the population of UN Staff is set to increase in 2025 as many staff relocate to Nairobi as part of the UN greater reform plans.

He described the investments by the UN in the country over the years as "huge and transformative for Kenya."

"You will recall that Kenya hosted historic events such as the Third World Conference on Women (1985), the United Nations Environment Assembly (2021) and the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (2023)," he said.

"These and many others have solidified the country's position as a global hub for diplomacy, international trade and investment."