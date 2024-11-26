Kenya: G7 Governors Pledge Support to 16 Days Anti-GBV Campaign

Nairobi — Women governors under the G7 Caucus have pledged to use their voices, influence and resources to tackle femicide as the 16-day anti-Gender Based Violence(GBV) campaign begins.

In a statement the female governors expressed their concerns over the rising cases of femicides across the country calling upon their male counterparts and all Kenyans to join forces to end violence against women and girls.

"As the G7, we stand united and unwavering in our commitment to this fight. We pledge to use our voices, influence, and resources to end the violence against women and girls. We call upon our fellow Governors and all Kenyans, to join us to make Kenya safer for all and condemn these heinous acts of violence," the statement read in part.

The governors including Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) assured their unity in the fight against GBV.

The G7 governors noted that the rising cases of violence targeting women and girls should not be ignored, urging tough action to be taken to end the tragedy.

"Throughout the years, and this year especially, we have witnessed the discovery of bodies of women and girls bearing the marks of violence. These are not just numbers adding to the national statistics. These numbers show how unsafe Kenya is becoming for women and girls. We cannot and must not normalize this," it added.

The government recently committed Sh100 million allocation to support the 16-day campaign against femicide spearheaded by women leaders.

Speaking at State House President William Ruto promised that his administration will take decisive action to address the growing threat of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

Ruto emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives and dignity of women, describing the rising cases of femicide as a tragic crisis requiring immediate intervention.

"Through the Women's Rights Advisor, we have launched the Safe Home, Safe Space campaign as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, set to commence on November 25," the President announced.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to combating gender-based violence and holding perpetrators accountable.

"Four out of every five women killed in Kenya are victims of intimate-partner violence. Our women are being murdered in places they consider safe," he stated.