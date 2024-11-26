Rwanda: Peace Cup Preview - Sina Gerard FC's Daayele Looks to Upset Etincelles

26 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Sina Gerard FC winger Francis Daayele is confident his side can defeat Etincelles FC in the first leg of the 2024/25 Peace Cup first round game at Umuganda Stadium on Tuesday, November 28.

Daayele, 18, has been among standout players in the Division 2 League so far this season, scoring four goals in the 8 games that he played for the second tier league newcomers.

The Ghanaian winger said that their trip to Umuganda Stadium will undoubtedly prove how far they can go in the competition.

"We are prepared for any team that comes our way, whether it's a top tier or second division side. We're ready for anyone and we hope to beat Etincelles today," Daayele told Times Sport.

" Personally, I want to score or assist and help my team to get to the victory. It has been a good season for me so far."

Sina Gerard FC were promoted to the second division league after winning the third division at the end of the 2023/24 season. They have been in fine form so far this season where they are 3rd on the table with 19 points from 9 games despite having played one game less.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.