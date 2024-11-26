Rwanda: Peace Cup Preview - Sina Gerard FC's Daayele Looks to Upset Etincelles

Sina Gerard FC winger Francis Daayele is confident his side can defeat Etincelles FC in the first leg of the 2024/25 Peace Cup first round game at Umuganda Stadium on Tuesday, November 28.

Daayele, 18, has been among standout players in the Division 2 League so far this season, scoring four goals in the 8 games that he played for the second tier league newcomers.

The Ghanaian winger said that their trip to Umuganda Stadium will undoubtedly prove how far they can go in the competition.

"We are prepared for any team that comes our way, whether it's a top tier or second division side. We're ready for anyone and we hope to beat Etincelles today," Daayele told Times Sport.

" Personally, I want to score or assist and help my team to get to the victory. It has been a good season for me so far."

Sina Gerard FC were promoted to the second division league after winning the third division at the end of the 2023/24 season. They have been in fine form so far this season where they are 3rd on the table with 19 points from 9 games despite having played one game less.