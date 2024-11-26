Kenya: Babu Lets Down Net for Huge Catch of Talent Ahead of Afcon Under 17 Qualifiers

Nairobi — National boys under 17 team coach Salim Babu has named a 77-player provisional squad ahead of next month's Cecafa qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in Uganda.

The team, which majorly include players from different secondary schools around the country, will begin training on Friday ahead of their departure on December 10.

Babu has also called on foreign-based players, including Lukande Mwale (Sad Huesca, Spain), Joshua Gegaga Wahome (Trinity School, UK), Kyle Ian (Eclavite), James Mugo Ngari, James Mulwa Joseph (ABN Sports, Mali), and Roy Mutimba (Spire Academy, USA), among others.

The regional qualifiers kick off on December 14 and will feature eight other teams from East and Central Africa, including hosts Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Tanzania.

Babu will be assisted by Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia -- the duo hoping to work their magic that has seen them enjoy considerable success with the national age-grade teams.

Under their tutelage, the national under 18 team made it to the finals of the Cecafa Under 18 where they narrowly went down 2-1 to Uganda.

In October, they etched their names in Kenyan football folklore when they led the Under 20 team to a maiden qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Rising Stars narrowly lost 2-1 to Tanzania in the final at the KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam but by then had secured their ticket to the continental showpiece.

Babu was also, until recently, the head coach at Kenya Police FC, who he led to the this year's Caf Confederations Cup after clinching the FKF Cup, the previous season.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Theo Mwangi (Ongata Senior), Maurice Agutu (St. Joseph Kitale), Dominic Munisa (Highway Secondary School), Golan Odiwuor (Kisumu), William Owino (Kakamega), Wayne Orata (Kariobangi Sharks),

Defenders

Cosmos Azunga (Ongata Senior), Mohammed Chama (Moi Forces Mombasa), Dennis Mutuku (Highway Secondary School), Egnesious Omondi (Kisumu), Silvanus Ondeko (Highway Secondary School), Ahmed Siraji (Githurai All Stars), Raphael Omondi (St. Mary's Yala), Charles Wesonga (Green Commandos), Preston Macharia (Junda High School), Nuaym Nasib Farooq (Nastic Sports Academy), Fidel Castro (Kisumu), Glory Maina (Kakamega), Denzel Omollo (Oaks International), Jonathan Njenga (Ligi Ndogo), Rashid Ouma (Highway Secondary School), Derrick Wahome (Ligi Ndogo), Wilson Nyangwero (St, Joseph's Kitale), Carlos Kadzenga (Riba Boys), Seth Dasilva Otieno (Highway Secondary School), Loune Mwangush (Mombasa), Alvin Midimo (Highway Secondary School), Roy Mutimba (Spire Academy, USA), Fidel Odhiambo (Kisumu), Preston Macharia (Junda High School) Nevil Simiyu (Kisumu), Fedinand Isaac (Kakamega), Wayne Obama (Kakamega)

Midfielders

Ramadhan Hamisi (Tononoka), Emmanuel Diaware (Nairobi Jaffreys), Alex Okoth Onyango (Our Lady of Fatima), Dismas Ongocho (Dagoretti High), Raymond Otieno (Brwon Hill), Alvin Masika (Kariobangi Sharks Youth), Ferdinand Mukamani, Edison Bwire Okwero (ABN Sports , Mali), James Nyamori (Nastic Sports Academy), James Mugo Ngari, James Mulwa Joseph (ABN Sports, Mali), Devin Charles (Kisumu), Harman Ochieng (Kisumu), Elvine Mubaka (Kakamega), Jumaa Mudzo (Mlaleo), Martin Mwangi Otieno (Mwatate High School), Kyle Ian (Eclavite), Amstrong Omondi (Alliance High School), Lulu Mukambi Wafukho (Jaffrey), Ryan Ehenzo (Highway Secondary School), Joshua Gegaga Wahome (Trinity School, UK), Lukande Mwale (Sad Huesca, Spain), Denis Kikwaye (Butere Boys High School), Lukonde Mwale (Nairobi International School), Tevine Oduor (Kisumu)

Forwards

Dante Echessah, Hassan Saleh Akhonga, Timothy Okumu (Highway Secondary School), Geoffrey Omwam (Ambira High School), Danson Maringa (New Mwangeza), Hassan Messi Wairimu (Kayole Twilight), Gibson Wafula (Highway Secondary School), Sadik Racho (Khadijah), Benny Nzimi (Miritini Complex), Fahim Bushura (Kakamega), Mesie Blair (Kisumu), Enock Mwagandi (Kisumu), Yuri Martin Herbert, Muhammed Kadzoka (Mombasa), Milton Mabea (Ligi Ndogo) , Joseph Onyango (St. Patricks), Allan Otieno (Kisumu), Tevine Oduor (Kisumu), Banaya Enock (Kakamega)