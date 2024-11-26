Kenya: Why Wisa Is Unworried About KCB's Struggles in New Volleyball Season

26 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ladies volleyball team captain Edith Wisa is unworried about their struggles in the 2024/25 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league.

Wisa insists they remain top contenders for the league title despite a mixed start to their season.

"We are still gelling together as a team because we lost some of our key players during the off season. Going by the way the team played over the weekend, so far so good...the team is doing well. I assure our fans that by the end of this season we will still be champions," Wisa said.

The defending champions have had to make do without the services of dependable players, such as Mariam Musa, Sharon Jepchumba and Elizabeth Lemosiany, which has seen them struggle.

Equally fatal has been the loss of setter Esther Mutinda who is sidelined for the rest of the season.

KCB lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 10-15) to Kenya Pipeline in their first match of the 2nd leg of the KVF Division 1, last Friday (December) in a five-set thriller at the Nyayo Stadium.

The defending champions, however, recovered on Saturday to thrash Postbank 3-0 (25-14, 25-12 and 25-16).

They then closed out their weekend with another five-set thriller at the same venue, losing 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 11-25, 13-15) to Kenya Prisons.

Their mixed results notwithstanding, Wisa insists the unity within the squad rock solid and the mentality positive as always.

"The coaches have kept encouraging us...telling us that everything is possible and that so far we are doing well. They have kept telling us not to lose hope even when our opponents go ahead by how many scores," she said.

The bankers turn their attention to next month's Kipchumba Karori Tournament in Uasin Gishu County where they will battle against opponents from home, Uganda and Rwanda.

Wisa said they are going for nothing less than the trophy.

"My message to the fans is that KCB is still there and we are still strong. We are going to Eldoret and make them proud because we are going to win," she said.

The club are expected to dip into the transfer window to fill the void left by the absentees.

