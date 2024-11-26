Angola: Health Department Regularizes Remote Area Service Subsidy Process

Dundo — The director of the Provincial Education Office in the province of Lunda-Norte, Ricardo Ferreira, said on Monday that the process of regularizing remote area service subsidies for teachers is in the conclusive phase.

In Lunda-Norte, around 2,966 public employees, including teachers, in the municipalities of Cambulo, Capenda-Camulemba, Xá-Muteba, Cuilo, Caungula, Lubalo and Lóvua, were covered by the remote area service subsidy, which aims to encourage those who work or those who intend to work in hard access areas.

This is a package of subsidies that will benefit teachers, nurses and other public agents, who work in areas lacking essential goods and services.

The diploma establishes, among others, that the targeted public servants will receive an additional subsidy worth 30% of the base salary, without prejudice to other benefits of a patrimonial nature, which result from the execution of specific Executive programs.

Speaking to the press, regarding the status of the aforementioned subsidy, Ricardo Ferreira highlighted that, after its implementation, some constraints were faced, which forced its interruption, to re-assess the processes.

Without revealing the number of teachers covered, he stressed that after the process is completed, the teachers will begin to get the subsidy, adding that the first payment will have retroactive added.

The province of Lunda-Norte has 5,974 teachers distributed across 209 schools and 1,880 classrooms.

In the current academic year, 360,000 students were enrolled in all non-university education subsystems.