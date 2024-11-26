Algeria Has Completed Construction of Republican Judicial System, Backed By People's Confidence, Says President Tebboune

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Chairman of the High Judicial Council (CSM), affirmed Monday, in Algiers, that Algeria has completed the construction of a republican judiciary system, backed by the People's confidence.

In a speech he gave during the opening of the 2024/2025 judicial year at the Supreme Court headquarters, the President of the Republic said that "Algeria has completed the construction of a republican judicial system, backed by the people's confidence," emphasizing that "the institutions of the Republic are strong thanks to loyal and upright women and men, including Ladies and Gentlemen judges," whom he particularly honoured on this occasion, committing to resolve all their "social, personal and family problems so that they can best accomplish their noble mission."

"I can speak with complete confidence about the steps we have taken to restore trust in the State and strengthen governance rules," added the President of the Republic, emphasizing that "since the new Constitution came into effect, the role of justice has been strengthened, and with its provisions, the independence of the sector has been consolidated."

He also stressed that the new legislative texts have fulfilled his commitments to the people so as to "promote public integrity and fight against corruption and abuses."

President Tebboune praised "the commitment of the bodies within the justice sector, their dedication to the ethical and professional duty, and their awareness of the responsibility they bear to uphold the law."

Discussing the efforts to modernize the justice sector, the President of the Republic affirmed that they "enabled improving performance and breaking with bureaucratic methods," expressing his conviction that "further progress will be achieved in the justice sector in the future, particularly in terms of modernization and digitization."

The President of the Republic also recalled what Algeria had experienced in the past when "the issaba and its networks poisoned the lives of honest officials in Algeria."

As for the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against two officials of the Zionist entity for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, the President of the Republic stated that "Algeria's call has been heard today by upright individuals around the world, to put an end to the impunity of those who kill the Palestinian people," expressing his gratitude to "these upright individuals around the world, including our South African brothers."