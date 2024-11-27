Sudan: Cabinet - SUNA Is the Key Source of Sudan News

Portsudan — The Transitional Council of Ministers has given directives to ministers, undersecretaries, secretaries-general and leaderships in ministries and government units to refer to the Cabinet to coordinate through the Ministry of Culture and Information, as it is concerned with media discourse regarding issuing statements or organizing press interviews or media forums.

The directive came based on Cabinet Resolution No. 141 of 2015, which stipulated that the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) be the key source of Sudan news.

Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Osman Hussein Osman, pointed out that the step came due to the importance of publishing news and statements and what this requires in terms of taking caution and care, considering that the media is one of the important arms in managing the war, and due to the circumstances that the country is going through in light of the Battle of Dignity, which requires taking the necessary measures to control statements, control information, prevent conflict in the state's discourse and limit the spread of rumors.