Zimbabwe: Miss World Zimbabwe - Beauty With a Purpose Takes Centre Stage

As 12 gorgeous finalists compete for the coveted title of Miss World Zimbabwe, beauty, brains, and benevolence will come together in a breathtaking display of grace and camaraderie.

The pageant, to be held at Siyekhaya Estate in Borrowdale, is a resplendent celebration of Zimbabwean womanhood that is set to leave the audience in awe.

The twelve stunning finalists, are Samantha Manhenga, Charlotte Muziri, Chipo Ben, Courtney Jongwe, Yolanda Chimbarami, Pauline Marere, Life Matunzeni, Tinashe Dahwa, Nozinhle Gumede, Blessing Gwanzura, Lindsay Nyabereka, Ruvimbo Musengi.

The pageant's organisers assert that they carefully chose the girls from all over the nation.

The winner will also become an ambassador for Zimbabwean women, embodying the values of beauty, intelligence, and community service.

Miss World Zimbabwe license holder and director Patience Lusengo said this year's theme, "Beauty with a Purpose," highlights the pageant's focus on empowering women who make a positive impact in their communities.

"The contestants have been busy advocating for various causes, from education and healthcare to environmental conservation and women's empowerment."

"We are not just looking for a pretty face," said Lusengo.

"We want a woman who can inspire and make a difference in the lives of others."

She said the winner will receive a coveted spot at Miss World International, while the first runner-up will represent Zimbabwe at Miss International.

"Additional prizes and sponsorships will also be awarded on the night but we have to start preparing for the girl who will represent Zimbabwe at the global stage."

Lusengo's team has worked tirelessly to ensure the event showcases the best of Zimbabwean talent.

Kim Jayde, an international media personality who was born in Zimbabwe and is well-known as a Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus and Revlon SA campaign star, will host the event.

Jayde's charisma and expertise will undoubtedly bring excitement and glamour to the evening.

Last year's winner, Nokutenda Murambwa, made Zimbabwe proud by winning the 71st Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge.

This year's contestants are eager to follow in her footsteps and make their mark on the global beauty scene.

As the contestants prepare to take the stage, anticipation builds.

Who will be crowned Miss World Zimbabwe 2024?