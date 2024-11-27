Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Forbes Border Post Upgrade Terms

CABINET has approved a public-private partnership to upgrade and modernise Forbes Border Post in Mutare as the Second Republic steps up efforts to improve the country's infrastructure at ports of entry in line with its modernisation agenda.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet approved the partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Forbes Border Consortium on the upgrading and modernisation of Forbes Border Post, which was presented by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, as Chairman of the Public-Private Partnerships Committee.

"The approval to implement the project is the second phase following a full feasibility study conducted by the consortium and the ensuing validation process by the Government of Zimbabwe," said Dr Muswere.

"The Forbes Border Consortium will implement the modernisation project under a design-build-finance-operate-maintain framework.

"The financing arrangement seeks to promote a private sector-led economy, and reduce fiscal pressure while leveraging on royalty payments during the project life span."

He said the major works would include renovation of border post buildings and infrastructure, construction of new buildings, building facilities such as weighbridges, roads and parking lots.

"The infrastructural investment is poised to generate positive growth in terms of improved control of traffic along the Beira corridor, establishment of a preferred transit link to the SADC region, increased Treasury collections through enhanced monitoring and collection capabilities, improved security and efficiency for transporters, and improved connectedness of Zimbabwe to the region thereby positioning the country to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area through faster movement of goods in the region," said Dr Muswere.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Forbes Border Post arrangements are similar to the high-successful Beitbridge Border Post modernisation and refurbishment project.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet had also approved principles for amending the Postal and Telecommunications Act as presented by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

"The amendment will ensure specialised expertise, operational efficiency, financial accountability, policy coherence and alignment with global best practices in terms of the use of the Universal Services Fund (USF). These factors will contribute to the effective management and use of the fund, ultimately supporting the goal of universal access to communication services in Zimbabwe," he said.

Responding to questions from the media, Minister Mavetera said the proposed Bill would come up with a structure that was efficient in the deployment of the Universal Services Fund to the rural communities and the disabled.

"It is important for us to look at the best practice and operational efficiencies in the use of the Universal Services Fund," she said.