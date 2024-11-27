Zimbabwe: Govt Intensifies Crackdown On Smuggled Goods

GOVERNMENT has intensified efforts to combat smuggling and trade in counterfeit products that threaten public health and the economy, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the influx of illegally imported goods, including baby formula, detergents, and harmful substances has been ongoing for some time now, but mechanisms had been put in place to save the public from potential harm, while protecting the local manufacturing sector.

"We want to ensure that smuggled and counterfeit goods do not enter Zimbabwe this December. Our goal is to protect consumers from potential violations during this period," he said.

To enforce these regulations, Minister Ndlovu said the Government had deployed personnel to marketplaces and border points to eliminate smuggled and counterfeit products.

"We have declared war on counterfeit goods and are strengthening our institutions to tackle this issue effectively," he said, referencing recent enhancements in trade measures.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined plans to bolster national quality infrastructure by prioritising the implementation of compulsory standards as part of the country's national quality policy.

"This will significantly reduce the influx of counterfeit and substandard products, which are particularly prevalent during this season," he said.

The rise in smuggled goods on the local market is largely driven by porous borders and a high demand for cheaper alternatives.

Areas such as Mbare and downtown Harare have been identified as hotspots where unscrupulous traders repackage substandard goods to mislead consumers.

The Government's renewed focus seeks to protect the public and ensure the marketplace's integrity.