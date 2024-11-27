Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Masvingo Wants Harare-Beitbridge Highway Completed

The Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership has called on the Government to speedily complete outstanding works on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

Rehabilitation work on the 585km-long highway is officially almost complete, except for a few outstanding works on three stretches, which motorists are pleading with authorities to finish off.

Construction of the second bridge across Mucheke River by Masimba Construction is ongoing while work has also not been completed just outside Masvingo town towards Beitbridge.

The other incomplete part is after the Chibi tollgate, then towards Ngundu Growth Point up to Rutenga in Mwenezi.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa called on the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to finish the outstanding works.

"We have received numerous complaints from motorists and travellers with regards to our recently rehabilitated Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, which still has some sections that are to be completed," said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

"We have about three sections that are still outstanding and these sections from Nyanda to Chibi Tollgate and then from Ngundu and Rutenga are a real nightmare for motorists.

"We appeal to the Government to speedily complete this work so that our people can enjoy the new, modern highway that was built by the Second Republic."

Cde Mavhenyengwa challenged the Ministry of Transport to ensure all outstanding works on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road are completed before the start of the second phase, which is the Harare-Chirundu stretch.

He paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership that saw the Government identifying local companies to construct the highway.

The new highway has boosted business along the way, while also ensuring that both human traffic and overland cargo could move expeditiously.

Five local companies namely Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, Bitumen World, Exodus and Company and Masimba Construction, were awarded the contract to rehabilitate the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway which had become too narrow, resulting in a number of fatal accidents.