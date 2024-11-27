Africa: Nature, Climate, and Prosperity - Unlocking the Power of Integrated Action

As the world faces escalating challenges, from climate change to biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, there is now a rapidly expanding understanding that these crises are deeply interconnected.

This wider recognition of the interconnectedness of these planetary crises is an opportunity to bring interconnected solutions to the foreground and the people who are driving these solutions forward.

Indigenous Peoples and local communities have long adopted integrated solutions that connect climate action, nature conservation, and inclusive economic growth, by amplifying their voices we can accelerate our transition to a sustainable, resilient future.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is at the forefront of this effort, fostering inclusive governance, building partnerships, and promoting innovative approaches that protect people and the planet.

The urgency of addressing climate change is undeniable, but climate action alone is insufficient. The rapid degradation of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity exacerbate climate impacts, endangering both the environment and people's well-being.

Forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems are essential in regulating the climate, supporting livelihoods, and ensuring food and water security for billions.

Acknowledging that human and planetary health are inseparable, this year's 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity theme, "Peace with Nature," emphasized the need for a harmonious relationship with nature. As societies, we are an integral part of the natural world, and only by reversing habitat loss, protecting ecosystems, and creating spaces where biodiversity can thrive can we lay the foundation for a sustainable future.

Nature is embedded in all aspects of life, making it essential for COP16 participants--from governments to Indigenous communities and the private sector--to commit to an inclusive and equitable process in building peace with nature.

The Latin America and Caribbean region, considered a "biodiversity superpower," holds one of the world's largest reserves of natural capital, covering 46.5 percent of forested land. This region is home to six of the world's most megadiverse countries (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela), including 11 of Earth's 14 biomes and the Amazon rainforest, the planet's most biodiverse habitat.

By connecting climate, nature, and development across diverse landscapes--from Patagonia and the Caribbean to the Galapagos, Chocó and Magdalena, the Atlantic Forest, the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, mangroves, reefs, and the Amazon--the region has the potential to lead a global shift from nature-negative to nature-positive and climate-resilient systems.

Biodiversity and ecosystems took center stage in 2024 as the COP16 to the Convention on Biological Diversity convened in Cali, Colombia. Here, nearly 200 countries came together to discuss solutions to halt the rapid destruction of nature.

COP16 was seen as the "first implementation COP," where governments, Indigenous communities, businesses, financial institutions, and civil society shared progress and strengthened the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

This meeting, alongside Climate COP29 in Azerbaijan and Land Degradation COP16 in Saudi Arabia, underscored the interconnectedness of these crises and marked a pivotal moment in taking bold steps to reduce humanity's pressure on the planet.

Interconnected crises demand interconnected solutions, and UNDP stands as a connector at the nexus of climate, nature, and development, implementing solutions across 140 countries with a $3.4 billion nature portfolio and a $2.3 billion climate portfolio.

Through the Climate Promise and the Nature Pledge, UNDP supports over 125 countries in enhancing their NDCs and biodiversity action plans (NBSAPs), ensuring that these global commitments result in tangible, on-the-ground progress.

By treating climate, nature, and development as interdependent, we can create solutions that address both environmental and economic goals.

The conviction that climate and nature solutions must be inclusive and equitable is at the core of UNDP's approach. UNDP brings diverse voices to the environmental agenda, acknowledging the ancestral wisdom of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, women, and youth.

Indigenous Peoples, who have managed biodiversity-rich ecosystems for generations, play a crucial role in protecting the planet's natural resources. Their culture and profound knowledge--based on centuries of living in harmony with nature--are invaluable for shaping sustainable, resilient solutions.

A successful case of inclusive governance and integrated development is the partnership between UNDP, Ecuador, local communities, and Lavazza. This collaboration focuses on producing deforestation-free coffee, allowing farmers to cultivate coffee while restoring forests and protecting ecosystems, blending environmental protection with inclusive economic growth for local communities.

The "deforestation-free" certification guarantees that coffee production does not contribute to deforestation, preserving biodiversity and boosting Ecuadorian coffee's global market potential. More than 1,800 families from the Ecuadorian Amazon region have participated, receiving training, infrastructure improvements, and market access. Around 40% of these participants are women, underscoring the project's commitment to inclusivity and gender equity.

The result is a flourishing coffee sector that supports both environmental sustainability and economic resilience. This partnership provides a blueprint for how businesses can align with environmental goals to drive systemic change, proving that sustainable development not only protects the planet but also generates resilient human development and economic opportunities that directly benefit communities.

Financing is critical to addressing the interconnected crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation at scale. Financial flows need to triple to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. UNDP works with countries to access, channel, and deliver finance for nature and climate goals.

This includes large-scale support for countries such as Ecuador, Brazil, and Costa Rica to secure financing for implementing their Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) strategies. These strategies are critical in reducing deforestation emissions while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Additionally, UNDP's Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) supports 130 countries in crafting and implementing national biodiversity finance plans. In Cuba, for example, BIOFIN's support enabled a policy change that allows landowners to claim payments for carbon emissions offset by forests on their land.

This initiative protects Cuba's biodiversity while playing a vital role in reducing pollution and mitigating climate change. In Costa Rica, the RAICES Indigenous Tourism Incubator, with BIOFIN's support, has mobilized over US$1.5 million, benefiting more than 2,000 Indigenous people and establishing 28 tourism projects.

These initiatives help manage nearly 1,900 hectares of forest sustainably. In Colombia, BIOFIN has partnered with FINAGRO, the nation's largest agricultural development bank, to embed biodiversity protection into its financial tools, advancing Colombia toward achieving its GBF goals.

The enormous challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss present an opportunity to rethink how we develop as a global society. Recognizing the interconnectedness of these issues allows for integrated solutions that unlock new pathways to progress.

As the world approaches crucial tipping points, including the convergence of three major environmental COPs within six weeks, we must embrace solutions that foster nature-positive and climate-resilient economies.

UNDP calls on governments, multilateral institutions, and the private sector to prioritize nature-positive, low-carbon, and regenerative financing, ensuring that ecosystems and communities alike are resilient. The urgency is clear: bold action is needed now, for the benefit of all people and the planet; we need to make peace with nature.

Michelle Muschett is Director, Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Flor de Maria Bolaños is Country Specialist UNDP for Latin America and the Caribbean.

