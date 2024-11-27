Sudan: 'A Refugee Fighting for Hope' - Sudan Media Forum

Kampala — On the morning of 15 April 2023, Maram and her family woke to sounds they had never heard before in their Omdurman home. Heavy artillery and warplanes shattered the quiet, marking the beginning of a nightmare that would upend their lives.

"As the fighting intensified, we lived in fear," Maram, a graduate of the Faculty of Arts at Nileen University. "We spent weeks at home before realising we had to leave to ensure our safety."

The war, which erupted suddenly across Sudan, left hundreds dead, thousands injured, and many families displaced. In Omdurman, where Maram was born and raised, she and her family endured terrifying days as the conflict expanded.

"I woke up to the sound of heavy weapons and warplanes. It was the start of a nightmare I never expected to last this long," Maram said. After a month of escalating violence, she decided to flee with her family.

Displaced

Maram initially relocated to White Nile state, navigating the pain of exile and the sorrow of leaving her homeland. However, as conditions worsened, she decided to seek refuge abroad, despite the enormous challenges.

"After family discussions, I received support from a humanitarian organisation that assists human rights defenders," she explained.

Eventually, Maram reached Juba, South Sudan, with the help of a friend. However, life in Juba proved costly, pushing her to continue her journey to Uganda.

'Life in Uganda'

Describing her move to Uganda as a "gamble," Maram crossed the border without official documents, leaving everything behind in Omdurman. Once in Uganda, she faced new challenges but was determined to build a better life.

In Bidibidi Refugee Settlement, she started a small café, creating a meeting place for Sudanese refugees. "It became a space where we could share stories, express our sorrows, and find small moments of joy amidst the struggles," Maram said.

The café provided a modest income for her and her family, but life remained tough. "Every morning, I wake up with worries about the future and constant anxiety for my family back home in Sudan," she said.

'Dreams of returning'

Despite the hardships, Maram continues to dream of returning to Sudan. "I sometimes find myself imagining a day when we can go back, even though I know it's dangerous," she said. "I often ask myself: will we ever return to the life we lost?"

Reflecting on the early days of the war, she recalled crying over the losses of friends and neighbours. "At some point, I became numb to the pain," she admitted.

Today, Maram lives on hope. "I dream of peace and the day I can walk the streets of Omdurman again, reclaiming my cherished memories," she concluded. Her life in exile, she said, symbolises resilience and readiness for a day when return becomes possible.

This report was prepared in partnership with the Sudanese Media Forum's member organisations.

#SilenceKills

#lلصمت_ىقتل

#NoTimeToWasteForSudan

#lلوضع_فى_lلسودlن_لl_ىحتمل_lلتlٴجىل

#StandWithSudan

#سlندوl_lلسودlن

#SudanMediaForum

*The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform