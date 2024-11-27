South Africa: Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt in Ivory Park - South African News Briefs - November 27, 2024

Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt in Ivory Park

Nine suspects were apprehended in Ivory Park during a foiled kidnapping operation targeting a Benoni businessman, reports SABC News. The operation, led by the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Crime Intelligence with support from other partners, also resulted in the seizure of three firearms and a vehicle linked to previous crimes. One suspect, recently released from prison, was fatally shot during a confrontation with police while attempting to flee.

Police Uncover Hair Product Counterfeiting Operation

A house in Pinetown, Durban, was exposed as a counterfeit hair product manufacturing hub, according to eNCA. Police discovered the operation after tracking stolen items to the property. The products, bearing barcodes of a legitimate brand, were part of an illegal distribution network supplying wholesalers and salons in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Four people, including three foreign nationals, were arrested at the scene. The house is owned by a prominent foreign national pastor implicated in the network. This bust follows last week's discovery of two Durban warehouses storing and selling expired food products.

Taxman Raids Shauwn Mkhize's Home Over Tax Debt

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) searched the Durban residence of prominent socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, reports eNCA. The raid was carried out after SARS obtained a search and seizure warrant against Mkhize, who reportedly owes millions in unpaid taxes. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter emphasized that the operation is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance in the construction industry and to send a clear warning to tax evaders. Mkhize, also the owner of Royal AM, a Premier Soccer League club, is among those under scrutiny.

