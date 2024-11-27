Ethiopia Working to Bring Women in Top Position in Field of Diplomacy

Addis Ababa — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said Ethiopia is working to ensure that more women have the opportunity to serve in key positions of the diplomacy field, both within Ethiopia and abroad.

State Minister made the remark during a half day event held under the theme : "Women in Diplomacy: Building across Generations" in the presence of various resident ambassadors.

Ethiopia has long been a champion of Women's empowerment and gender equality, the state minister noted, adding that as the birthplace of African Union, we have seen first hand the power of diplomacy in bringing people together across divides.

Currently, as we look toward the next generation of diplomats, Ethiopia remains committed to ensuring that women, particularly young women, play an integral role in shaping global policies, she underscored.

Birtukan stressed that women's participation is essential not just for archiving gender equality but for ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development.

"With is respect, Ethiopia has worked to ensure that more women have the opportunity to serve in key diplomatic positions at the highest levels, both within Ethiopia and abroad," she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to have quite number of women diplomats at medium and junior level, she indicated, expressing the commitment of the Ministry to continue its investment in training, mentorship, and leadership progress that equip our young women to step into their full potential as diplomats and leaders in their own right.

Women ambassadors of various counties shared their respective experience on women's participation in the area of diplomacy.