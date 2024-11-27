Angola: Police Recovers 145 Head of Cattle Stolen in Southern Cunene

Cuvelai — The National Police recovered a total of 145 head of cattle in southern Cunene province during the fourth phase of the operation dubbed "Okwamena Eliko mo Cunene" that runs from October 22 to November 22 this year, the local Police spokesperson commissioner Alberto Paulo said Tuesday.

According to the Police spokesperson, among the animals recovered were 93 cattle, 38 goats, 12 sheep and two pigs.

Alberto Paulo, who was speaking on the sidelines of the "Okwamena Eliko mo Cunene" operation results presentation, said during this period the Police arrested 34 nationals for their alleged involvement in cattle theft.

The high-ranking officer urged traditional authorities and the population to continue collaborating with the corporation in the fight against cattle theft and to protect the animals that make up the main economy of families in the region.

Alberto Paulo also encouraged breeders to brand their animals to make them easier to identify in the event of theft.

Norberto Mateus, who had 13 head of cattle returned to him, praised the work of the National Police and called for a tight inspection on vehicles transporting cattle for sale in Luanda, justifying the fact that many stolen animals are transported with false permits.

Operation "Okwamena Eliko mo Cunene" has been underway since January, with 360 animals recovered in the first and second phases in the municipality of Cuanhama and 276 head of cattle in Ombadja in the third phase, which have already been returned to their owners.

Figures from the Agriculture, Farming and Fisheries Office in Cunene province indicate that there are 1.1 million head of cattle, 78% of which are owned by traditional breeders.PEM/LHE/MCN/TED/AMP