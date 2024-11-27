Eritrea: Al-Burhan Arrives in Asmara for 'Working Visit' - Sudan's Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Ethiopia's FM

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chair of Sudan's Sovereign Council, arrived in Asmara on November 26, 2024, for a working visit and was welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki at Asmara International Airport.

Al-Burhan was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mofadal, Director General of the General Intelligence Service, Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Khalid Ali Eleaisir, and other senior officials.

Eritrea's Information Minister, Yemane G. Meskel, stated that the visit aims to "enhance bilateral ties" between Eritrea and Sudan. The discussions are also expected to address "recent developments in Sudan" and "regional and geopolitical matters of mutual interest."

Eritrea recently hosted a trilateral summit between Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea, where they agreed on measures to enhance Somalia's ability "to protect its land and sea borders," forming what observers describe as an "Axis against Ethiopia."

Al-Burhan's visit coincides with a meeting in Addis Abeba between Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timotheos, and Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ali Youssef. The talks focused on Sudan's internal conflict and bilateral cooperation, according to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Gedion emphasized the country's support for a peaceful resolution to the Sudanese conflict, stating that any solution should respect Sudan's "sovereignty and territorial integrity." He added, "Ethiopia remains committed to fostering peace in Sudan through dialogue and continued collaboration."

The ministry noted that the discussions also covered the "third round of negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)" and regional stability. Gedion reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to "sustainable partnerships" with Sudan and said the direct relations between the two countries to address shared challenges should be strengthened.

The meeting followed Ethiopia's protest against remarks made by Ambassador Ali Youssef, who suggested that Sudan might align with Egypt and consider war as a last resort if GERD negotiations failed. Ethiopia summoned Sudan's ambassador in response, expressing "displeasure" and reiterating its commitment to strong bilateral relations.

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ali Youssef, also acknowledged Ethiopia's support for Sudanese citizens displaced by conflict.