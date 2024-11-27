South Africa: Cosatu Free State Congratulates Num for Hosting a Successful Regional Congress

26 November 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

COSATU Free Statehereby congratulates NUM Free State Region for hosting a successful Regional Congress from 21 to 23 November, under the theme "Fostering a culture of quality services to advance members' interest."

The Regional Congress assessed the work of the past three years as presented by the outgoing leaders and deliberated on modalities to improve on servicing members and developing programs to take NUM to another level in consolidating and advancing the interests of members. The central point according to the Regional Congress was that the interests of NUM members, both individually and collectively, should always be at the centre of all our priorities, programs, and decisions of the Affiliate.

The Congress also fulfilled as part of its responsibilities to elect new leadership which should lead the Union until the next elective Congress, and the following leadership collective was elected:

Regional Chairperson: Cde. Zakhele Kontsana

Deputy Regional Chairperson: Cde Peter Matsatsa

Regional Treasurer: Cde. Refiloe Malefo

Regional Secretary: Cde. Tshepo Molibedi

Deputy Regional Secretary: Cde. Sizwe Mokoena

Education Deputy Chairperson: Cde Thamsanqa Siphika

Education Deputy Secretary: Cde Thabo Tshaela

Health and Safety Deputy Chairperson: Cde Lekhoo Matlali

Health and Safety Deputy Secretary: Cde Teboho Mohale

We congratulate the elected leadership and welcome them within the leadership collective of the Federation.

