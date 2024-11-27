Egyptian, Congolese FMs Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

26 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed with Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso means to boost bilateral ties between Egypt and DR Congo in the different domains and develop aspects of cooperation including the fields of agriculture, education and infrastructure.

This came on the sidelines of the foreign minister's visit on Tuesday to Rome, Italy.

Gakosso asserted that his country is looking forward to boosting relations and cooperation between Egypt and DR Congo, in addition to maintaining consultations between them in the issues related to Africa.

Both ministers exchanged points of view on regional issues of mutual interest along with ways of achieving security and stability in the African continent.

