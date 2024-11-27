Sudan: Internal Struggles Within the National Congress Party

The dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) of Sudan, which ruled the country for nearly three decades until its overthrow in April 2019, is now mired in a sharp internal conflict. Recent developments reveal a deepening rift between two factions vying for influence within the Islamic party, each dreaming of reclaiming power amid the nation's ongoing crises.

A Divided Leadership

The election of Ahmed Haroun, a fugitive wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the head of the NCP during a clandestine Shura Conference in Atbara on November 13-14 has sparked significant controversy. This decision, carried out under tight security and complete secrecy, has drawn objections from a rival faction led by Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and Nafie Ali Nafie, who have been politically active in Port Sudan for the past two months, according to analysts.

Haroun's ascension highlights a fracture within the party, which has struggled with leadership disputes since its dissolution in 2019 under Sudan's constitutional framework. The opposing factions--Haroun and Ali Karti on one side, and Hamid and Nafie on the other--are deeply divided over political strategy, security ties, and the party's future. The rivalry reflects broader struggles within the party to adapt to a drastically altered political landscape.

Related Articles

Islamists in Sudan, testing the waters for a comeback

11 October 2024 This week, prominent Islamist leaders from the former, ousted National Congress Party (NCP) made a public appearance in the army-controlled areas of...

Observers note that the NCP's inability to create momentum at the Atbara Shura Conference underscores its declining influence. According to political researcher Mohammed Al-Jak, the party is paralysed by internal divisions and has failed to develop a coherent vision for its role in post-war Sudan.

"The NCP is accustomed to functioning as a party-state," says Al-Jak. "Now, it finds itself in disarray, unable to establish a new narrative that resonates with the public or addresses the current political and military crises."

Al-Jak adds that the party's failure to align its vision with the military or resolve its internal conflicts has further marginalised it on Sudan's political map. The rivalry within the party is emblematic of its struggle to redefine its identity and purpose.

Ahmed Haroun: A Polarizing Leader

The selection of Haroun as the party leader has drawn widespread criticism, even from within the NCP. His history as a key figure in the Central Reserve Forces, which stand accused of human rights violations in Darfur, and his indictment by the ICC have significantly undermined his legitimacy.

A source familiar with the Atbara conference deliberations revealed that Haroun's faction, backed by Ali Karti, is leveraging its close ties with the military. However, this proximity has also made Haroun a target for assassination attempts, highlighting the contentious nature of his leadership.

"Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid's supporters argue that Haroun's past failures and his ICC status disqualify him from leading the party into a post-war future," the source explained.

The NCP's internal conflict is deeply intertwined with Sudan's broader political and military dynamics. Haroun and Karti's faction, with its close ties to the army, is reportedly working to mobilise fighters to support military campaigns against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, political analysts caution that this alliance may be temporary, as the military's priorities shift based on the war's progression.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Haroun-Karti faction wields significant influence within the security and military apparatus. Yet, this alliance is precarious, as the army's loyalty is not guaranteed," says political analyst Mohammed Makin.

The NCP's internal divisions have left it unable to present a unified vision for Sudan's future. The rivalry between its factions is not just a political struggle but also reflects the party's broader failure to evolve since the December 2018 revolution.

According to Mosaab Abdullah, another political analyst, "The NCP has lost its political value. It has become a relic of the past, incapable of offering new ideas or adapting to Sudan's current realities."