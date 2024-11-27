Southern Africa: Museveni Asks Ugandans in Southern Africa to Market Their Country's Tourism, Investment Potential

President Museveni has asked Ugandans in Southern Africa to be the lead ambassadors in marketing the country's tourism and investment potential.

"You are our ambassadors, representing Uganda's spirit and potential around the globe. Leverage your presence in different communities to inspire investment and growth, knowing that your government is committed to creating a conducive environment for your contributions to flourish," he said.

" Create awareness here, about Uganda's tourism potential. We have the best tourist destinations in our country such as National Parks like: Queen Elizabeth, Bwindi Impenetrable forests - a world destination for Mountain Gorilla tracking, Murchison Falls, Sipi falls, Kidepo national park, and Mountains such as Mt. Elgon, Rwenzori ranges, stunning landscapes, beautiful water bodies, cultures, a variety of flora and fauna and the River Nile among others.

President Museveni who was represented by the State Minister for Finance in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi was speaking during the second Convention of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) in Pretoria over the weekend.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Trade Mr.Phillip Kakuru speaks during the convention The president applauded the leadership of COUSA for their "farsighted efforts" to address a "profound challenge that has hindered African progress for generations" of the twin vices of disunity and politics of identity.

" These are the maladies that our revolutionary National Resistance Movement (NRM) has resolutely fought against. I am glad to see that our youth, including those gathered here, are upholding the mantle of unity and Pan-Africanism, enhancing our collective identity and purpose."

He said the NRM government is committed to fortifying the foundations of our sovereignty as Ugandans and Africans by actively engaging in regional integration, deepening ties within the East African Community and fostering interconnected African markets. "We strive for a united Africa that keeps adversaries at bay while also reminding ourselves of the urgency to remain vigilant against disunity," the president said, as he advocated for unity to contribute to the country and continent's advancement.

"Africa's historical failings--complacency, disunity, and short-sightedness--must be addressed. We must remain alert, unlike our predecessors who were enticed by trivial offerings, leading to exploitation and loss. This is a mistake we are determined not to repeat."

Participants during the convention. The president applauded the governments and people of Southern African countries of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho for graciously welcoming Ugandans and providing them with a home away from home.

"Our government values these strong bilateral relationships and looks forward to deepening them further."

Museveni also hailed the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria for their good work in supporting and mobilizing Ugandans and promoting trade and investment within the region.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Trade Mr.Phillip Kakuru who is also the COUSA Board Member and Founder, CEO of Rostec Education Group South Africa a leading skills training provider in the sector urged Ugandan businesscCommunity to invest in Ugandan treasury bonds which he said yield 15% per annum.

He pointed out the roles of his SPA-TRADE Office in State House in organizing Ugandans in Diaspora into SACCOs and Business Chambers to bolster Ugandan remittances to USD 5 billion by 2029 into the economy.

Kakuru appreciated the Ugandan Community in Southern Africa for coming together regardless of political affiliations saying it's this Unity that will lead to socio-economic transformation and poverty eradication as well as improving household incomes.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of foreign affairs Mr.Vincent Bagiire, Ugandan Ambassador to South Africa Paul Amoru, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Mr.Bagonza Mohammed and his Assistant Mr.Wabyona Henry, Senior Presidential Advisor for ICT Kibirige Hamida and COUSA Chairman Moses Kibombo were among the key notable individuals present at the convention in Pretoria.